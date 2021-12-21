Peng Shuai Saga: Chinese Tennis Ace Now Denies Sexual Abuse Claim





Peng Shuai reacts during her first round women’s singles match against Japan’s Nao Hibino at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne in 2020. Photo by Francis Malasig/EPA-EFE

Dec 20 (UPI) — There is renewed concern Monday about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who disappeared for weeks in November after accusing a former government official of sexual assault, after she has now denied ever making the charge. There was global concern for Peng’s well-being after she posted a social media post on Nov. 2 saying she had been sexually assaulted by former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, especially when she disappeared from view and went without comment for weeks. after making the post.

She resurfaced after about three weeks in a video call with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and said she was fine. Following ongoing concerns about China’s record of human rights and secrecy, Peng told a Singaporean newspaper on Sunday that: she never accused Zhang’s attack.

“Firstly, I must emphasize one point that is extremely important: I have never said or written that anyone has sexually abused me, I must clearly emphasize this,” she told the newspaper. the guard.

In the video, Peng said she emailed WTA CEO Steve Simon last month and dropped the sexual assault charge. Simon said he is not convinced of the email’s authenticity. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Peng, a former world No. 1 in doubles, added that she has always been “very free” and her activities have been unsupervised. She also said there have been “misunderstandings.”

Peng’s new comments have only heightened concerns among some about her well-being.

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that gave rise to our primary concern,” the Women’s Tennis Association, which has announced all tournaments in China on the matter, said on Monday, according to: CNN.

In the video, Peng said she emailed WTA CEO Steve Simon last month and dropped the sexual assault charge. Simon said he isn’t convinced the authenticity of the email.

The newspaper said it interviewed Peng at an event in Shanghai on Sunday to promote the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to start on Feb. 4. Several countries, including the United States, have ordered a diplomatic boycott of the Games because of China’s human rights. file.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2021/12/20/peng-shuai-sexual-assault-tennis/9681639997885/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos