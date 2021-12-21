What happens if the NHL withdraws from the Olympics?

This week, maybe even today, the NHL is announcing that it will not send its players to Beijing for the Olympics. Too many games have already been postponed to maintain the three-week break needed for the Olympics, and even with the complications of buildings being booked for concerts during the Games, that break will be needed to catch up on what they’re doing. can. In addition, the uncertainty about what a player tests positive for and what his quarantine would look like in Beijing makes this a bridge too far to go. While it’s still the players, and the NHL has emphasized that, it doesn’t sound like the players will mind if the league just steps in and says it needs time to make up for lost games.

With that, the Olympics are still taking place, and it’s unlikely that the IOC or the Chinese government will develop a brain or heart in the intervening six weeks to postpone the Games for a year or cancel them altogether. Damn, NBC already has their promos on how the Super Bowl and the Olympics will take place simultaneously for the first time, because that’s one kind of event worth celebrating for reasons that are certainly easy to understand. And NBC gets a vote.

So the Olympic hockey tournament is played. And the natural conclusion is that the rosters will be filled with guys playing in Europe as it was in 2018 when the NHL didn’t send their players to Pyongyang, South Korea. Or guys who just sit and don’t do much because they’re old. Or maybe some college players, with some AHL players (but not the ones who want to keep NHL teams healthy or maybe need to call). But will it work this time? For the same reasons sending the NHL players didn’t?

The assumption that players who never dreamed of even being in the discussion of being an Olympic roster pick will simply seize the opportunity no matter the challenges or dangers seems pretty unfair. if this article from a swedish website, demonstrates an interview with Swedish player Magnus Nygren. Maybe the translation is rough in places, but the overall message is pretty clear.

Send those damn lice from Europe

Boy, that sums it up. While the European leagues haven’t seen the disruption to their schedules that the NHL and AHL have, that doesn’t mean they want some of their players to be stuck in China for three to five weeks if they have to quarantine. Or they simply lose their players to an event they have no control over with thousands traveling from all parts of the world with different grips on COVID.

And the players, as Nygren says, aren’t crazy either. They may not want to leave their family for weeks at a time, or put their health at risk. Or cost their teams if they have to miss a lot of matches. These guys aren’t just props.

While these players may be closer to the profile of other Olympic athletes, where the Olympics are the absolute pinnacle of their careers and their opportunity to monetize something else around sports that a gold medal can translate to, they have still much bigger contracts than most . They don’t need this as much as some do, even if this is an opportunity they wouldn’t even get under normal circumstances.

Which could leave different federations struggling to fill rosters of the willing, who can come from anywhere and everywhere. The NBA didn’t come across this because their program would not be interrupted, and Tokyo didn’t have the same protocols then as China does now. That’s about the only parallel.

It’s likely that enough players below the NHL level would still take the opportunity they never thought would come. But it may not be as automatic as some think.