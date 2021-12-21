Sports
What happens if the NHL withdraws from the Olympics?
This week, maybe even today, the NHL is announcing that it will not send its players to Beijing for the Olympics. Too many games have already been postponed to maintain the three-week break needed for the Olympics, and even with the complications of buildings being booked for concerts during the Games, that break will be needed to catch up on what they’re doing. can. In addition, the uncertainty about what a player tests positive for and what his quarantine would look like in Beijing makes this a bridge too far to go. While it’s still the players, and the NHL has emphasized that, it doesn’t sound like the players will mind if the league just steps in and says it needs time to make up for lost games.
With that, the Olympics are still taking place, and it’s unlikely that the IOC or the Chinese government will develop a brain or heart in the intervening six weeks to postpone the Games for a year or cancel them altogether. Damn, NBC already has their promos on how the Super Bowl and the Olympics will take place simultaneously for the first time, because that’s one kind of event worth celebrating for reasons that are certainly easy to understand. And NBC gets a vote.
So the Olympic hockey tournament is played. And the natural conclusion is that the rosters will be filled with guys playing in Europe as it was in 2018 when the NHL didn’t send their players to Pyongyang, South Korea. Or guys who just sit and don’t do much because they’re old. Or maybe some college players, with some AHL players (but not the ones who want to keep NHL teams healthy or maybe need to call). But will it work this time? For the same reasons sending the NHL players didn’t?
The assumption that players who never dreamed of even being in the discussion of being an Olympic roster pick will simply seize the opportunity no matter the challenges or dangers seems pretty unfair. if this article from a swedish website, demonstrates an interview with Swedish player Magnus Nygren. Maybe the translation is rough in places, but the overall message is pretty clear.
Send those damn lice from Europe
Boy, that sums it up. While the European leagues haven’t seen the disruption to their schedules that the NHL and AHL have, that doesn’t mean they want some of their players to be stuck in China for three to five weeks if they have to quarantine. Or they simply lose their players to an event they have no control over with thousands traveling from all parts of the world with different grips on COVID.
G/O Media may receive a commission
And the players, as Nygren says, aren’t crazy either. They may not want to leave their family for weeks at a time, or put their health at risk. Or cost their teams if they have to miss a lot of matches. These guys aren’t just props.
While these players may be closer to the profile of other Olympic athletes, where the Olympics are the absolute pinnacle of their careers and their opportunity to monetize something else around sports that a gold medal can translate to, they have still much bigger contracts than most . They don’t need this as much as some do, even if this is an opportunity they wouldn’t even get under normal circumstances.
Which could leave different federations struggling to fill rosters of the willing, who can come from anywhere and everywhere. The NBA didn’t come across this because their program would not be interrupted, and Tokyo didn’t have the same protocols then as China does now. That’s about the only parallel.
It’s likely that enough players below the NHL level would still take the opportunity they never thought would come. But it may not be as automatic as some think.
Sources
2/ https://deadspin.com/so-who-is-going-to-play-hockey-at-the-olympics-1848246776
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]