USC and Oregon Both Aim for Youth in Their Soccer Coaching Staff





The USC football coaching staff was augmented late Sunday night by Lincoln Riley with the appointment of Josh Henson as the offensive line coach. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is still putting the finishing touches to his coaching staff with the Ducks as he prepares to coach the Georgia defense in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Michigan on December 31. As you follow the twists and turns of this coaching intrigue, and as the Trojans and Ducks both fill all 10 field assistant spots, you may have noticed something very specific about the emerging USC and Oregon staffs: They are very young. Start with USC: NEWS: Lincoln Riley’s #USC the staff is complete with the hiring of Houston’s Brandon Jones as the OL coach. Super young staff without assistant over 50 and five coaches (including LR) under 40. Here’s the full staff: https://t.co/v4lITQmAWa @ThePeristyle @uscfootball — Chris Trevio (@ChrisNTrevino) December 17, 2021 Yes, Brandon Jones didn’t exactly become an offensive line coach, but Josh Henson is under 50 and not a graybeard in the coaching business. He wouldn’t be an “old man” hired by Lincoln Riley. In the meantime, watch what Dan Lanning – just 35 years old as the first FBS head coach – is doing in Oregon. Its coordinators, Kenny Dillingham (offensive) and Matt Powledge (defensive co-coordinator), are both under 35 years old. That is a super young technical staff, especially for a starting head coach. Obviously, the energy in recruiting and ability to connect with players in the recruiting world in Eugene is elevated above the expertise of playcalling. Maybe that approach will work, but it’s certainly a gamble not to have an experienced player on either side of the ball. The staff of the USC is a relatively young staff. Yet Oregon is even younger, at least at the top of the food chain and organizational structure. What’s the big difference here? Lincoln Riley has been head coach for five seasons, compared to zero for Dan Lanning. It is true that Lanning learned for a few seasons under Kirby Smart and Georgia, just as Lincoln Riley learned for two years under Bob Stoops in Oklahoma. It worked great for Riley from a very young age. However, Riley was able to lean on his old East Carolina boss, Ruffin McNeill, at the start of his term in Oklahoma. Riley hired Alex Grinch in Oklahoma a few years into his tenure. Grinch had defensive play-calling experience in Washington State under Mike Leach. Both USC and Oregon have been striving for young coaching staff, but USC has a lot more spice and credentials. The Trojans must love where they are.

