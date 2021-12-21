This petri dish of brain cells learned ‘Pong’ much faster than AI





Almost anyone can play pong, the classic arcade game for table tennis. No, seriously, even monkeys can play it, with the right equipment. And artificial intelligence can play pongIt’s clear that video game AI can perform much more complex tasks than tracking a ball of pixels across the screen. Learning to play AI pong from the start usually takes about 90 minutes. An impressive achievement, in an hour and a half. But apparently a stack of brain cells (yes, literally a stack of brain cells) can be taught how to play pong in just five minutes. For those who keep up with it at home, that’s about 5 percent of the time it takes AI to learn the game. If the very idea of ​​teaching disrupted brain cells to do something seems strange to you, join the club. As Australia-based Cortical Labs tells NewScientist, the neurons are studied in petri dishes to observe how networks form and interact with stimuli. The dishes themselves conduct electricity through the brain cell networks; these signals can then be used to change the behavior of networks. They become, in a sense, living computer chips. Becoming the game As Brett Kagan, Chief Scientific Officer of Cortical Labs explains, these neurons are more than just dumping brain cells onto a dish. They are a network capable of learning and completing tasks. We often call them living in the Matrix, says Kagan. When in play, they think they are the paddle. Kagan and his team are able to train the neuron network (which they call DishBrain by the way) through electrical stimulation. The electrical signals tell the DishBrain where the ball is and in just five minutes the DishBrain learns how to move its paddle to hit the ball. The network of cells is becoming the paddle. AIs still have a way to go Not to belittle anyone’s experiments here, but AI looks like little fries compared to DishBrain right now. pong is an easy game to learn, but five minutes of learning time is really impressive. Sure, AI can drive trucks around without a hitch, but imagine how much faster DishBrain could learn the same task, with the right input. DishBrain is just a lab experiment at the moment, but the team at Cortical Labs sees this success as a step toward creating fully synthetic brains. In theory, that brain would outsmart even the best AI on the market. That’s both exciting and very worrying, given that AI is already incredibly smart. A full-fledged DishBrain could just take over the world.

