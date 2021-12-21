No. 10 Missouri Wrestling Splits First Day On Collegiate Wrestling Duals





NICEVILLE, Fla. Wrestling No. 10 in Missouri (5-2, 4-0 Big 12) split the Collegiate Wrestling Duals’ first two matchups Monday in Niceville, Florida, beating Binghamton 33-6 and falling to No. 5 North Carolina State 19- 12. The Tigers will return to the mat on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT for the seeding double. The tenth-ranked Tigers started the day with a goal from Binghamton (3-7) and won nine out of ten fights. Mizzou’s only loss came from the fall at 133 pounds. The Tigers also took the dual’s two-ranked matchups. Mizzou then struggled with the No. 5 Wolfpack (5-0), losing six games in the loss. The Tigers’ biggest win came at 125lbs as a freshman Noah Surtin defeated fifth-seeded Jakob Camacho in a 7-4 thriller. He registered a buzzer-thumping takedown to secure the highest win of his career. Top tigers Surtin won his first game against Binghamton’s Nick Curley by an 18-0 technical fall in the second period. His win against NC State’s Camacho was the second top-15 win this season.

freshman Keegan O’Toole stayed perfect, winning his games against Binghamton’s Brevin Cassella with a 13-4 key decision and NC State’s Thomas Bullard 9-3. The win against No. 18 Bullard was O’Toole’s second-ranked win of the season.

stayed perfect, winning his games against Binghamton’s Brevin Cassella with a 13-4 key decision and NC State’s Thomas Bullard 9-3. The win against No. 18 Bullard was O’Toole’s second-ranked win of the season. Junior Jarrett Jacques took his second pin of the year during his match against Tyler Martin of Binghamton. Hear from Coach “We struggled pretty solidly against Binghamton,” head coach Brian Smith said. “We lost a lot of tough fights [against N.C. State]. We had chances to win those doubles and we didn’t because of the mental mistakes we made that cost us matches. We’re going to compete against Lehigh or Central Michigan tomorrow.” Double notes Jacques’ pin took just 1:01, the fastest fall win for the Tigers this season and the second fastest of his career (0:42 vs. Newman’s Mario Rodriguez, 11/23/19)

Mizzou’s win over Binghamton brings the Tigers’ winning streak against unranked opponents to 24 consecutive duals dating back to the 2019-20 season. The last unranked loss came in a 19-14 dual against Illinois (14/11/19). Tuesday Matchups Mizzou will either be No. Meet 17 Lehigh of Central Michigan at 3 p.m. CT Tuesday. The dual will be streamed on Rokfin. A dual against No. 17 Lehigh would be the first since the 2019-20 season when the Tigers lost 22-9 at the South Beach Duals tournament. Juniors Allan Hart and Jarrett Jacques and red shirt sophomore Peyton Mocco and Jeremiah Kent were among the starters at the last meeting. The Tigers were dominant against former MAC conference rival Central Michigan under Smith, taking 10-4-1 against the Chippewas. Last season, Mizzou won 30-6 to take his series winning streak to eight consecutive seasons. Central Michigan is 1-0 this season with its only double coming in a 24-12 win over Rider. Next one Missouri rings in the new year at the Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear, January 1-2 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The tournament will be streamed on FloWrestling. Visit MUTIgers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Wrestling. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Wrestling) and follow us onTwitterandInstagram(@MizzouWrestling). Results* No. 10 Missouri, 33, Binghamton, 6 125 |(15) Noah Surtin secure.Nick Curleyby 18-0 technical fall (3:44) 133 | Anthony Sobotker over Connor Brown by the fall (2:56) 141 |(14) Allan Hart vs. Ryan Anderson by 4-0 decision 149 |(18) Josh Edmond aboutNick Lombardat 3-2 decision 157 |(15) Jarrett Jacques aboutLogan Gumbleby the fall (1:01) 165 |(3) Keegan O’Toole over Brevin Cassella by 13-4 important decision 174 |(14) Peyton Mocco aboutJacob Nolanby 6-2 decision 184 |(11) Jeremiah Kent aboutSam DePrezby 11-4 decision 197 | (4) Rocky Elam about 12)Lou DePrezby 4-0 decision 285 | (16) Zach Elam beyond (22)Joe Doyleby 4-0 decision No. 5 North Carolina State, 19, No. 10 Missouri, 12 125 |(15) Noah Surtin over (5) Jakob Camacho by 7-4 decision 133 | (17) Kai Orine over Connor Brown by 7-3 decision 141 |(14) Allan Hart over (16) Ryan Jack by 9-3 decision 149 |(3) Tariq Wilson over (18) Josh Edmond by 11-8 decision 157 |(23) Ed Scott over (15) Jarrett Jacques at 3-2 decision 165 |(3) Keegan O’Toole over (18) Thomas Bullard by 9-3 decision 174 (5) Hayden Hilday over (14) Peyton Mocco by 9-5 decision 184 |(3) Trent Hilday older than (11) Jeremiah Kent against 13-5 important decision 197 | (15) Isaac stumbles across (4) Rocky Elam by 5-3 decision 285 | (16) Zach Elam over Tyrie Houghton by 6-5 decision *InterMat Ranking

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2021/12/20/no-10-missouri-wrestling-splits-first-day-at-collegiate-wrestling-duals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos