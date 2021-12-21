Ask Steven – Who are the worst and best overnight ‘resumers’ in Test Cricket?





Ask Steven And who has gone scoreless in the most consecutive Test innings?

Maybe it’s the built-in pessimism of an English fan, but our batters seem infamous for not contributing substantially to a nighttime score: Joe Root and Dawid Malan kept the Brisbane tradition alive. Who are the best and worst “resumers” in Tests? asked Jez Bebbington from England This is hard to pin down, but looking at recognized batters who were out of Tests no more than 30 overnights, the worst two resumers appear to be English players. Nasser Hussain averaged just 26.47 in 42 attempts after not being out overnight, with frequent teammate Mark Butcher not far ahead with 26.93 (31 innings). Next up are Arjuna Ranatunga (28.63), Ajinkya Rahane (29.73 as I write this) and Ashwell Prince (31.72). Rory Burns was fired by the first ball of the series at the Gabba. Has this happened before in the Ashes? asked Michael Williams from England When bowled by Mitchell Starc in Brisbane, Rory Burns became only the second man to be fired by the first ball of an Ashes series, after England’s Stan Worthington – he was caught behind Ernie McCormick, also at the Gabba, in 1936 – 37. There are nine other cases in the Men’s Tests of a batter falling to the first ball of a new series, including another earlier in 2021 – Afghan Abdul Malik, who made his Test debut, was pitched in Abu Dhabi in March by Blessing Muzarabani from Zimbabwe. This fate befell hapless Bangladesh opener Hannan Sarkar twice, in consecutive series against the West Indies. He dropped Pedro Collins’ first pitch both times, in Dhaka in December 2002 and in St. Lucia in May 2004. Collins also fired Hannan with the first pitch of the second test of that 2004 series, in Jamaica. For the full list of those rejected by the first ball of the match (every test, not just the first one), click here Thanks to Covid, Australia has had three different captains in their last three tests. Was this a first? asked Michael Mueller from Australia Before Steven Smith took over for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, after Pat Cummins in Brisbane and Tim Paine in the previous Test against India, there were only three occasions when Australia needed three different captains in successive Tests. Warren Bardsley and Herbie Collins skippered the last two games of the 1926 Ashes series, and Jack Ryder the first from 1928-29. Lindsay Hassett gave up after captaining the final Test of the 1953 Ashes, and Ian Johnson took over for 1954-55, but he was injured in the first Test and was temporarily replaced by Arthur Morris for the next. In 1956-57, Ray Lindwall and Johnson captained the last two Tests in India, but Ian Craig was in charge of the first Test of the following season, in South Africa. four Trials in which they had different captains. The first four games of the home series against England However, that is not the Australian record. During the 1880s they had two overlapping series ofTrials in which they had different captains. The first four games of the home series against England in 1884-85 were led by Billy Murdoch, Tom Horan, Hugh Massie and Jack Blackham. Horan returned for the fifth Test, but the captain in Australia’s next game, in England in 1886, was “Tup” Scott, making a further four in a row (Massie/Blackham/Horan/Scott). According to some interpretations, this run could also include four times with three different captains in consecutive matches. Ebadot Hussain has gone scoreless in 80% of his test innings so far BCCI Bangladeshi Ebadot Hossain has had eight consecutive test innings without scoring – is this a record? asked Gordon Wilson via Facebook Bangladeshi sailor Ebadot Hossain has failed to score in his most recent eight Test innings, although he was sacked in only three of them. It currently ties him with West Indian spinner Dinanath Ramnarine, who finished his career with eight scoreless innings, including six ducks (including the last four). But two men have had nine in a row: Chris Martin of New Zealand, between November 2000 and March 2004, and Sri Lankan pacesetter Lahiru Kumara in 2018 and 2019. In fact, Ebadot has scored just four runs in 15 Test innings, not scoring in 12. His 80% scoreless innings percentage is the highest in Tests for anyone who has batted at least ten times; Ashish Nehra from India then comes with 16 scoreless innings out of 25. In one-day internationals, Terry Alderman had a run of eight consecutive scoreless innings, beating Jasprit Bumrah, Blessing Muzarabani and Shapoor Zadran by six. Pat Cummins got a five on his captaincy debut – how many people have done this in Tests? asked Joe Matthews from Australia With his 5 for 38 against England in Brisbane in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test, Pat Cummins became only the 14th man to take five or more wickets in an innings in his first Test as captain. The only other Australian was George Giffen, 6 for 155 against England in Melbourne in 1894-1895. The best innings figures on the captaincy debut are 7 for 52, by Imran Khan for Pakistan against England at Edgbaston in 1982 (Cummins is ninth). The best match figures are 13 for 135 by another Pakistani, Waqar Younis, who took 7 for 91 and 6 for 44 for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in Karachi in 1993-94. Cummins’ 7 for 89 is best for someone making his captaincy debut in an Ashes match, beating Richie Benauds 7 for 112 (3 for 46 and 4 for 66) in the Gabba in 1958-59. Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo’s stats team helped with some of the answers above. Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Erase on the axis

