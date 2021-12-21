Sports
Ex USC football player Abdul-Malik McClain arrested for fraud
Abdul-Malik McClain, a former football player who left USC amid a federal investigation into his brother, was arrested Monday on charges of federal fraud and identity theft for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to collect nearly a million dollars in fraudulent COVID-related unemployment benefits. to claim, according to the US law firm.
McClain, now enrolled at Jackson State, is charged with 10 counts of mail fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft for his alleged role in organizing and assisting a group of soccer players to file fraudulent claims under the Pandemic last summer. Unemployment Assistant program, which was established during the pandemic to provide assistance to those who did not qualify for regular unemployment benefits.
The indictment, filed Dec. 16, alleges that McClain and his co-conspirators helped a group of soccer players file claims containing false information about their past employment status, their future plans for employment and their suspected job loss as a result of the pandemic. with intent to defraud California’s Employment Development Department.
The indictment does not mention a school, but refers only to a university 1” that is cooperating with the investigation. McClain was enrolled at USC at the time the US Attorneys Office claimed the settlement was taking place (July 2020 to at least September of that year) .
According to the indictment, about 36 fraudulent claims were made for PUA benefits. Those applications, filed in their own name, in the name of friends and teammates, and in the name of others whose identities were stolen as part of the settlement, led to EDD authorizing Bank of America to issue debit cards to McClain and other football players who over $900,000, but ended up losing at least $227,736 in total.
In some cases, according to the indictment, McClain asked for and received compensation for helping others file claims.
McClain pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $20,000 bail. He was arraigned Monday and will face trial on February 15. Requests for comment from his attorney, Alex Kessel, were not immediately answered.
When the university learned of the matter in September 2020, we notified law enforcement and cooperated fully with authorities, a USC spokesperson said in a statement Monday night. We cannot provide additional information as this is an ongoing criminal case.
McClain was transferred from USC in November 2020 after his brother, Munir, was suspended from the USC soccer team in September 2020 following a complaint about USC students being approached with a plan to apply for EDD benefits. Abdul-Malik McClain was never suspended, but the McClain family confirmed to The Times in October 2020 that Abdul-Malik was receiving benefits from the PUA program.
Multiple USC football players were approached in their campus residences at the time with information about Munir McClain. Some were subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury as part of an official criminal investigation conducted by the Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. At the time, federal investigators went to the two brothers’ dormitory in an attempt to talk to Abdul-Malik.
The McClain family was then determined that neither Munir nor Abdul-Malik had done anything wrong. Munir McClain told The Times he filed for PUA after his sideshow selling high-end sneakers dried up during the pandemic. McClain also told The Times that he had listed athletic training as part of his application and that he planned to invest the money in a clothing brand he started with his siblings.
In the indictment, Abdul-Malik McClain and his co-conspirators falsely portrayed some of the plaintiffs as sports trainers, tutors or otherwise self-employed, despite the fact that the plaintiffs were not self-employed.
Neither Munir McClain, who has since moved to Utah, nor any other football player is named in the indictment. The indictment only lists the initials of 10 people who received debit cards from EDD, two of them to an address on Jefferson Boulevard and eight to an address on Lincoln Boulevard.
