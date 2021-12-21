Sports
Nadal tests positive for Covid in final blow to tennis legend
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19, which cast doubt on his participation in the Australian Open next month, where he was expected to make his major league comeback after months of injury.
The Spanish former world number one said he was doing a test when he returned to Spain from Abu Dhabi, where he took part in a practice tournament last week, his first since August due to a foot injury.
“I am going through some unpleasant moments, but I am confident that I will improve little by little. I am now locked up at home and have informed the people who have been in contact with me,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Due to the situation, I have to have full flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution,” he added.
“I will keep you informed of any decisions regarding my future tournaments.”
The 35-year-old was set to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open, which kicks off at Melbourne Park on January 17.
The 20-time champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
Nadal lost to another former world number one, Andy Murray, in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi on Friday, his first match since August.
He was then defeated on Saturday by Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
It was his first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in early August, where he lost to Lloyd Harris.
Nadal had said the championship in Abu Dhabi was an opportunity to test his foot and prepare for the Down Under trip in healthy conditions.
“I was able to participate in both matches and I even had my chances, so if we put that in perspective it’s very positive,” he said after the tournament in Abu Dhabi.
“The idea is to go there and do my best in Australia. Because I’m 100 percent honest, I can’t guarantee it,” he added, saying he should talk to his team before making a final decision.
Having practiced hard at home in Mallorca, Nadal has made a new addition to his coaching staff in the form of his friend Marc Lopez, who won Olympic gold with him in doubles in Rio in 2016.
Despite missing nearly half of the season, Nadal finished as number 6 in the world in 2021 after winning two titles in Barcelona and Rome and reaching the semi-finals at the French Open and the quarter-finals at the Australian Open.
Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic each have a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles.
During Friday’s tournament in Abu Dhabi, Nadal was photographed speaking with the former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I, without wearing a face mask, raising fears that he too could be infected.
But a palace spokesman told AFP the 83-year-old has since tested negative and is in “good health”.
It was a rare public appearance for the former king since he went into exile in the United Arab Emirates in August 2020 following corruption charges.
Nadal said he was tested regularly in Abu Dhabi, and the results were always negative. His last test was there on Friday and he got the results on Saturday.
