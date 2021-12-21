Training team compete for international tasks in 2022





BY SABRINA GALATAU The PNG Table Tennis Federation, like other sports codes, is preparing eight of its athletes for upcoming international duties in 2022. With recent success in hosting the two-day national championship over the weekend, the four men and four women are aiming to compete in the Oceania Table Tennis Championships in February of next year. PNG Table Tennis Federation and Head Coach Rea Loi said we started our training sessions in two locations; Tuuserea Table Tennis Hall and 2 Mile Training Centre. According to our training program, we train twice in Port Moresby and twice outside POM at our respective locations, such as the Hanuabadas train in Hanuabada and the Tuusereas train in Tuuserea; we have no choice but to follow the COVID-19 protocols in such a way. Loi added that the team of Geru Lohia, Tammi Agari, Emily Winnie, Leah Taru, Geoffrey Loi, David Loi, Gasika Sepa and David Thomas will return to training after the New Year break. We are currently preparing them for the upcoming international tournaments in 2022; we are looking at the Oceania Championships next year February 2022 in Victoria, Australia We are also preparing for the Commonwealth Games in England in 2022 and leading up to the Pacific Games in 2023. Although the team has been selected and given the green light by the justification committee of the PNG Olympic Committee. Furthermore, he said they are looking for reserves for the team; therefore, minor changes are expected. We started training early but to be honest we could only train two days in a week and that’s because of COVID-19; however, there will be more in 2022 as we want to have more leagues and championships to grow the code. We look forward to hosting a National Championship in early 2022 as part of our preparations for the Oceania Championships in Victoria, Australia We plan to participate in all of these mentioned tournaments in 2022; we hope the borders will be open so we can attend these games, Loi told the Post Courier.

