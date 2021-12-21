bears vs. Vikings Score: Minnesota Returns to NFC Playoff Field, Brings Chicago 10th Season Loss

The Minnesota Vikings are back to .500 on the season and advanced to 7-7 with a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The win moved the Vikings to the final wildcard spot in the NFC for the Saints.

Minnesota was able to take an early lead as they drove 54 yards through the field on their second possession of the evening, culminating in a 12-yard touchdown reception by Justin Jefferson. That score was all the Vikings really needed, as they held Chicago against a field goal until the last leg of the game. That said, Minnesota was able to score some points throughout the game, including a 7-yard touchdown to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the first possession of the second half.

While Chicago’s exhausted secondary was a main storyline starting in this game, the unit that was largely made up of backups was able to hold its own against the Vikings, and the pass rush was able to rein in Kirk Cousins ​​and the Minnesota attack. The attack for the Bears was the main Achilles heel of the loss, especially when it got into the red area. In the loss, Chicago had two fumbles and two turnovers on downs in the red zone.

Cousins ​​finished with just 87 yards of passing as he completed 50% of his passes for two touchdowns and an interception. Dalvin Cook rushed for 89 yards. On the other hand, Justin Fields threw for 285 yards and a garbage-time touchdown on the final game of the game. He also rushed to the ground seven times for 35 yards.

Check out our takeaways below to learn more about how this game unfolded.

Why the Vikings won

Offensively, it was a quiet night for the Vikings, despite finding the end zone twice. Cousins ​​had just 87 yards of passes (the least of his starter career) and even Cook was kept in check on the ground. They played mostly flawless football and just let the Bears repeatedly inflict self-inflicted wounds that would leave them behind the eight ball.

Meanwhile, the defense was able to get big during this match, especially in the red zone. The Vikings’ defense held the Bears to one touchdown in five total red zone trips, while also creating multiple turnovers in that key part of the field. That only score they allowed was pretty insignificant, as it came right at the end of the regulation on a last-ditch effort by Fields. For the majority of the game, they were extremely strong when the Bears threatened to score. They were also strong in third place, stopping Chicago with 10 of their 12 chances.

Of course, this wasn’t a perfect show from the Viking by any means, as they probably should have blown this game open, but it was a solid effort to beat this current version of the Bears.

Why did the bears lose?

Chicago played as a 4-10 team for most of Monday’s matchup. They started the game offensively with a three-and-out and two fumbles (one at the Vikings 10-yard line). Over that same stretch, Minnesota would build a 10-0 lead, which was essentially all it took to win the game.

All in all, there were too many instances where the Bears beat themselves. They got nine penalties that sent them 91 yards the wrong way. However, their main problems came in the red zone. They couldn’t get the football over the goal line when it counted and it kept them chasing the Vikings all evening. That turned out to be Chicago’s fatal mistake, as it otherwise defeated the Vikings in total yards of offense 370-193.

Defensively, it was an impressive display for the Bears as they had to lose several players, especially in the secondary due to COVID. Even with key starters on the side and reserves starting in their places, the defense kept them in this game for the entire game. They prevented all of Viking’s major playmakers from breaking open the game, but the attack couldn’t grab the baton to turn the momentum in their favor.

Special teams were also a problem for the Bears at times, as they blocked a field goal and muffled a run in the loss.

Turning point

Momentum started ticking towards the Bears after they were able to force the Vikings into a three-and-out with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. Minnesota was forced to kick it deep into its own territory and Chicago’s Damien Williams was able to get hold of gambler Jordan Berry and get their hands on the football. The ball traveled just 17 yards thanks to the block, giving the Bears possession as the Vikings’ 30-yard line and 14 down.

That felt like the break Matt Nagy’s team needed, but the Bears were unable to take advantage of the fantastic field position and returned the ball to Minnesota just four games later after a turnover on downs.

That failed fourth attempt was another prime example of how the Bears went their separate ways. Chicago seemed to have some staffing issues on the attempt (David Montgomery was not on the field) as they tried to line up and ended up having no one in the backfield for the fourth and 1 attempt. That’s when Fields relapsed, rolled out well, and was eventually fired in what was just a poorly executed streak from start to finish.

That was the golden opportunity for the Bears to bring themselves back within a touchdown, but they let it slip through their fingers.

Playing the game

In complete transparency, no player of this game will make a top 10 list anytime soon. That said, Cousins’ touchdown pass to Jefferson was a solid throw into the back left corner of the end zone. Jefferson was able to get a step on his defender after pretending to go over center and created enough separation for Cousins ​​to let it in without much risk.

In this game, Jefferson passed Randy Moss (2,726) for a player’s second-most receiving yards in his first two seasons in the Super Bowl era. Jefferson (2,735) needs only 21 yards left this season to defeat Odell Beckham Jr. (2,755) to pass for first place on this list.

What’s next

From here, the Vikings head back to Minnesota and await the Rams for a week 16 matchup on Sunday. As for the bears, they’re hitting the road to face the Seahawks. Both Seattle and LA will be working on a particularly short week as those two NFC clubs face each other on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 reshuffle.