The Ashes, Crickets Most Famous Series, is another anti-climax in Australia

Australia dominates England. (Photo by Jason O’Brien/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Ashes between old enemies Australia and England is something else. It is the most famous and historical series in cricket that magnetizes the cricketing world. The hype is palpable, as underlined by the British press who are still willing to spend big to send reporters on a long tour of Australia amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is clearly a match that stirs something in the hearts of both countries that goes beyond bragging rights. But the Ashes in Australia has been one-sided and, frankly, annoying for decades.

Conversely, the matches in the UK have been especially captivating, although Australia hasn’t won a series there in two decades. Even the 2013 Ashes, where Australia was mocked for bringing a weak squad to the UK, had several unnerving Tests that could have changed Englands final 3-0 score.

Sadly, there hasn’t been a good – or even just competitive – series in Australia for decades. England’s only series win Down Under was in 2010-11 – a 3-1 triumph that looks more remarkable as the years go by – when they crushed a limp Australia reeling at the end of Ricky Pontings’ long captaincy.

England won the 2010-11 Ashes series in style. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

Probably the most competitive series in modern times was a sneaky decent 1998-99 Ashes, especially the last two gripping tests. It was when Mark Taylors No.1 Australia got into the habit of dropping dead rubbers and pounced on an experienced England.

But the last decade has been about as bad as it gets for England, who have now passed 4,000 days since their last test win in Australia. That drought is likely to extend further as it looks like they will suffer the disgrace of a third 5-0 hammer from five series in Australia – they also lost 4-0 last tour.

England are hopelessly outplayed in every way against a team from Australia that haven’t played a test cricket since a shocking home defeat to India in January. The tourists deserve some sympathy for covering such a great distance amid much uncertainty and shifting goalposts underlined by the fifth Test being moved from Perth to Hobart.

The fifth Ashes Test is played in Hobart. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Their preparation had already been tarnished, exacerbated by bad weather in Brisbane ahead of the first test that denied crucial match practice. But England have had four years to prepare for this core series – which defines the legacies of both teams – and it has been the same old depressing tale of woe.

They have never recovered from overlooking tempo greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad in Brisbane, mind-boggling rosters that predictably backfired as Australia seized the initiative at their favorite Gabba.

But an injury to Australia’s speedy Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins’ shock withdrawal following a Covid-19 scare ahead of the second Test gave England faint hopes. England’s most optimistic supporters thought it might be an omen akin to the recent turn of Australia’s great Glenn McGraths injury moments before the second Test that changed the course of the unforgettable 2005 Ashes streak.

But there would be no respite for the hapless England, who dropped sitters and took wickets of no balls as Australia ran rampant in their first innings. While Australia’s attack was short, they have enviable pace shares and Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser proved their worth by hitting in meek England.

Richardson in particular was great on Day 5, just when England finally found some determination and tried to do the improbable and fight for a draw. The 25-year-old, who had played his previous two tests in early 2019 before being sidelined with serious shoulder problems, demonstrated his stronger physique and improved bowling as the match progressed in the same way as standout performances in the Sheffield Shield last month.

Jhye Richardson played on Day 5. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

For the second consecutive Test, England were crushed and they have been here before. There were moments in the match where everything went almost comically wrong, reminiscent of those nightmarish Australian tours when the tourists just couldn’t pull a trick.

England’s all-time low was probably when Mitchell Johnson ripped out and stamped their hearts on them after taking them out in Brisbane and Adelaide in late 2013 during perhaps the most visceral bowling in years.

But now they sink into quicksand in the same way and this series slips out of their grasp before they can blink. They will have to turn it around quickly during the famous Boxing Day Test at the MCG or the series will be over and the focus will be on whether England can avoid another whitewash.

It’s just the latest bland Ashes series in Australia, although the hard-bitten locals probably won’t have any sympathy for the old enemy.