Freddie Banks of the state of Montana to play soccer in Colorado, according to reports





The next defensive coordinator for the Colorado State soccer team is currently preparing for the FCS National Championship game. Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks will join the Rams after the January 8 title game. FootballScoop reported for the first timeand the Coloradoan has confirmed. Banks is in his first season in the position at Montana State, where the Bobcats have the No. 2 scoring defense in FCS, with just over 13 points per game. Montana State is fourth in FCS in interceptions and 13th in total distance allowed. Montana State (12-2) shutout FCS semifinals in the second half, beating South Dakota State 31-17, a team that defeated CSU 42-23 in the first game of the 2021 season. The Bobcats play a 4-2-5 defense. Banks joined the new CSU coach Jay Norvells staff in Nevada in 2020 as a cornerbacks coach. Banks helped Nevada improve from 100th-ranked pass efficiency defense in 2019 to 37th in 2020. CSU football coaching tracker: Which Assistant Coaches Join Jay Norvell’s Staff? According to multiple reports, Banks will coach the state of Montana in the Jan. 8 title game against the state of North Dakota. CSU has not announced the appointment. Two Montana State defensemen linebacker Troy Andersen (first team) and defensive lineman Daniel Hardy (second team) were named FCS All-Americans. Banksplayed cornerback in college at FCS power North Dakota State. Chuck Heater has been CSU’s defensive coordinator under Steve Addazio for the past two seasons. The Rams finished ninth in the Mountain West in 2021, good for 29 points per game. Here is the coaching history for banks: 2021: Defensive Coordinator, State of Montana

2020: Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks, Nevada

2018-2019: Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks, Stephen F. Austin

2016-18: Midwest Recruiting Coordinator/Defensive Backs

2015: Defensive Coordinator, Livonia HS (La.)

2013-14: Assistant Coach/CBs/Video Coordinator, Nicholls

2011-12: Defensive Coordinator/DBs, Minnesota State-Moorhead Follow Kevin Lytle on twitter.com/Kevin_Lytle and on facebook.com/KevinSLytle. Colorado sports can also be followed on Twitter. Support his work and that of other Colorado journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

