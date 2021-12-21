Swampscott product Donovan to play hockey in Southern Maine | Sport

Most players who take some time between sports in high school and college talk about getting bigger, faster, and stronger.

Swampscott High graduate Conor Donovan wanted to use his to get smarter.

Not in terms of numbers, which have never been an issue for the hard-charging winger who played for the Big Blue and spent the past two seasons on the Worcester Railers junior team. He wanted to focus on hockey IQ as the thinking man’s type of player who can trust and deploy a coach in any situation.

“When I was looking for a program, I wanted to make sure my hockey IQ got better and Worcester was great for that,” said Donovan, who now plays on the Railers’ Eastern Hockey League Team at the top tier of Tier III. . junior hockey in the country. “If I come out there against the best competition, then I play better.”

That work paid off when Donovan agreed to play college hockey at the University of Southern Maine, where he will begin in the fall of 2022. It’s one of the better Division 3 programs in the country in one of the toughest leagues in New England: all the boxes Donovan liked to check as part of his recruiting experience.

“I always want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone, so it was like ‘What’s the next challenge?’ Moving to another state, playing for a team with an old school coach with a rough mentality…that suits me perfectly,” said Donovan, a 5-foot-7, 150-pounder comfortable left or right wing.

In fact, that’s an example of what he loves about junior hockey. As a center or right winger in high school, where he graduated in the top 10 on Swampscott High’s all-time 115-point scorer, he played mostly left side for the Railers. That has opened up a whole host of new learning opportunities for the savvy, intoxicating skater.

“People might not think that’s a big adjustment, but if you work on systems, which is important to prepare for college, you can learn a lot about where you need to be and understand the position on a deep level,” explains Donovan. “I think versatility and adaptability are important, and so many guys coming out of the North Shore have done that successfully.”

Although he is suffering from an ankle injury, Donovan has 11 points in 14 games this season. He made the move from Railers’ “Premier” team late last year, scoring three points in five play-off games in a successful run.

“Conor is a great example of hard work and determination,” said Railers EHL head coach Sean Bertoni. Conor joined our EHLP team last year, his work ethic was noticed and he was brought to our EHL team and immediately became an impact player.

“He is the ultimate competitor and we are thrilled that he is going to be a student-athlete in Southern Maine. He is a great role model for everyone. We look forward to taking him to the next level.”

The son of Fisher College assistant baseball coach Al Donovan (who led Salem State to an NCAA tournament seat in a successful run as Vikings head coach), Conor considers studying business management, administration, or exercise science in college. He loved Southern Maine’s diverse academic offerings and the campus atmosphere.

“The campus felt like a place I wanted to be long-term,” Donovan said. “Having the rink on campus makes for a great atmosphere. And the competition is great. Probably 60 percent of our games are against the top 25 teams in Division 3.”

In his year and a half of junior hockey so far, Donovan has also improved a lot athletically. He lives with some teammates in Worcester and had great trainers and tutors through the Railers program to make it a fully immersive program to prepare for college hockey.

“It’s something I needed to grow as a person and as a player,” he said. “We are training at 5 or 6 in the morning, doing team breakfasts, meetings on systems. The whole organization from head to toe is doing such an amazing job for all of us.”

After a short holiday break, Donovan will be back on the ice for the Railers next year. This year’s ‘Frozen Finals’ playoffs are in Providence, Rhode Island, and Worcester hopes to be there at the end in the always highly competitive atmosphere.

“We hope we can make a run, it’s been a pretty good season so far,” said Donovan. “Anyone can beat anyone on any given day in this league. It’s always great hockey.”