A pursuit of perfection – The New Indian Express





Express News Service CHENNAI: In a city where chess and tennis stand out as popular options for kids, nine-year-old Ariana Oberoi had other intentions. What attracted her was the quirkiness of gymnastics and the pursuit of perfection. But it wasn’t without the help of some good old movie magic. I know that children my age prefer to play chess, tennis, squash or table tennis, where we have excellent results and a good track record. But I was fascinated by the movie The Horse Dancer and this motivated me to take up gymnastics. I just love the sport and I’m a big fan of Nadia (Comaneci), said the youngster. Arianas’ bronze medal came for the floor performance at the 11th Aspire Gymnastics invitational competition in Dubai. My expectations were low as there were about 202 students from six different countries. There were 40 kids in my category and the competition was tough. I thought I would participate and benefit from the experience, but I’m glad I won bronze. When someone travels abroad for an international gathering, they generally try to participate in many events for valuable exposure. I competed in floor, beam, beam and jump events. Once I got to Dubai and started competing I felt I had a good chance of getting some medals. I also expected silver in floor and beam. But the bronze is special because it gave me the confidence that I can compete on the international stage, said the class 4 student of KC High school. The Arianas school has supported her and even the Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association wants to encourage more and more players to participate abroad and gain fame at a young age. With over 200 participants from six countries, it is a very commendable achievement for a gymnast who started her training in Chennai. TNGA will hold competitions to identify and highlight this type of talent and train them to win at the highest level, said Sharon Suares, TNGA treasurer. Traveling and exercising during the pandemic is very difficult, especially for a girl her age. But she is determined to get through the rut, thanks to the support of her parents. It was hard to travel during Covid but we made it. To reach Dubai, we had to quarantine for 15 days in Serbia. Not an easy journey, but I felt comfortable with everyone’s support. At first I was a little nervous because it was my first international competition for all devices, Ariana recalls. I trained a lot. A minimum of four to five hours of training and lessons (coaching) during five days of the week. I trained with Fitrepublik in Dubai Sports City and with my coach is Sabina Cojocar, a former world champion, she added. Ariana loves all sports, watching movies and also plays musical instruments to relax. She is also good at studying. I love sports. I have won medals in horse riding, I have reached an advanced level in skiing. I like to play badminton, basketball, skating and so on. I also play the violin. I am quite good at studying and my teachers have no complaints so far, she signed her dream of becoming a top gymnast one day.

