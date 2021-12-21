What we learned from Vikings, Raiders win on Monday





FULL BOX SCORE Nick Shook’s takeaways: Derek Carr did it again. Carr nearly threw the game away by getting greedy with a deep shot at Zay Jones late in the match, but Las Vegas was able to overcome the Greedy Williams interception with enough time to get one last drive. An important achievement for Jones cleared a terribly timed holding penalty and Daniel Carlson set up for a game-winning 48-yard field goal, which he converted (twice). While his reputation is unfairly reviled in football circles, Carr tends to thrive in these moments and he did it on Monday night. He might have saved the Raiders’ season, too. There are no moral victories, but we can give the Browns a pat on the back. Cleveland entered this game missing eight starters and was forced to trot out quarterback Nick Mullens, but as the Browns have done for most of the past month, they were able to rely on their defense to lead the game. to keep within reach the first time. 35 minutes. Mullens eventually found his rhythm and led a comeback effort that saw the Browns take a 14-13 lead. They didn’t last, but their comeback alone was a feat, especially for Mullens, who finished with a passing line with 66.7 yards, 147 yards, and a touchdown. It just wasn’t enough, and with so many players out due to COVID-19, it’s remarkable that they were even able to be in that position by the end. The Raiders need to clean up. Las Vegas was often thwarted by avoidable penalties, including a few game flag delays that were almost always unexplained. Though the Raiders overcame it, a hold call destroyed a late win and nearly ruined Las Vegas’ chances of getting within the field target range. In between, the penalties – which reached a total of seven for 64 yards – got in the way far too often for a team hoping to make an unlikely run into the postseason. If the Raiders really believe they can make the playoffs, they should avoid these mistakes in the future. Hunter Renfrow also needs some extra work handling punts after dropping a few on Monday night. The AFC is a mess. After being shelled by the Chiefs eight days earlier, the Raiders were able to win a tough, ugly match and move up to 7-7. The conference standings look like nothing better than a blockade right now, and if we need proof, think about this: If the Browns had won Monday night, they would have taken first place in the AFC North and fourth place in own the AFC. Since they lost, they are now in last place at 7-7 and 12th in the AFC. It promises to be a wild last few weeks, but because of such equality in the conference, it’s hard to separate pretenders from contenders. Right now there are about a dozen. Next generation stats of the game: Derek Carr completed 8 of 10 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown against the blitz on Monday night. NFL investigation: With the Raiders’ victory, there are now 13 teams in the AFC with a record of .500 or better through Week 15. It’s the first time since 2002 that the conference has so many teams of .500 or better this late in the season. better and only the second time ever. That year, the Browns made the playoffs as a wildcard qualifier at 9-7. The Raiders also made it to the playoffs, winning the AFC behind the efforts of NFL MVP Rich Gannon.

