Utah football: Ohio State, Rose Bowl preparations in full swing

Final exams have been completed and preparations for the Rose Bowl are in full swing for the University of Utah.

The Utes held another training session Monday afternoon, with just 12 days until kick-off against Ohio State on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Were within two weeks. The intensity started to increase. Finals are over. It’s all football in the future, said coach Kyle Whittingham. Were out 12 days. So started to get that intensity and focus.

Walking back TJ Pledger said the preparations for the bowling game are going well. Were set on fire and boys flying around. Were in the back.

Wide receiver/kick return specialist Britain Covey loves to watch his teammates prepare for this game.

Everyone realizes that this is our week to prepare mentally. Because when you go to the bowl site, there are so many activities and you are busy all the time, he said. This week everyone is busy with the film study, the mental preparation. It’s cool to see guys treating this differently than just another bowling game. Coach tells us to get on the line and run gassers for the second time in one workout and no one is complaining because they know how important it is.

Center Nick Ford said the Utes are approaching this game as they have the previous 13 this season, including the Pac-12 championship game.

We have the same focus as against Oregon, he said. Wouldn’t get too loose or too tight. Were right where we need to be both physically and mentally.

Whittingham said the game plan against the Buckeyes has been installed.

The game plan is in on both sides of the ball and special teams, he said. They have all been exposed to it. For the next two weeks it’s just to polish and refine it.

By the time Utah takes on OSU, it will be nearly a month since it last played a game, that 38-10 thrashing of the Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How do the Utes stay sharp despite such a big gap between games?

We bring it back to basics. We’re looking at the season and the things we need to work on and get better at, Pledger said. We attack that. There is also some rest in it, back to 100% to be ready for (January 1).

Quarterback Cam Rising said the key is to keep the momentum on our side, make sure we keep this team rolling and moving in the right direction.

Last Friday, Governor Spencer Cox attended Utah practice and declared January 1, 2022 University of Utah Football Pac-12 Champions Day in honor of the team.

We’re proud of what we’ve shown this state, whether it’s resilience or fighting adversity, Covey said. There is a sense of pride around this team that we brought together at the lowest low. We’ve helped people see that. That’s pretty cool.

Whittingham had a strong, positive feeling about his team before the season started.

What makes Whittingham so confident going into the Rose Bowl is the work ethic and consistency they have played with all season. The confidence with which they played all season. That has been our strength to play week in and week out for the past few weeks. At the beginning of the year we had some problems, but since then we have been very consistent. It is a confident group with great leadership.