Peng Shuai’s video denial of sexual assault does not claim to suppress fear of tennis leaders
New video of Peng Shuai denying sexual assault claim against China’s former deputy prime minister Zhang Gaoli
- Peng Shuai disappeared from view after assault charge
- WTA Tour suspended all tournaments in China two weeks ago
- Peng resurfaced on Tuesday in a clip posted by a Singapore media outlet
- In the video, she made an allegation against ex-Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. in
- Representatives of the WTA Tour have still not been able to reach her directly
The women’s tennis tour is still unable to verify the well-being of former Wimbledon doubles champion Peng Shuai, despite her appearance in another video.
The Chinese player, 35, resurfaced on Tuesday in a clip posted by Singaporean media outlet Lianhe Zaobao, filmed while attending a ski event near Shanghai.
In the video, Peng constantly looks into the camera and denies allegations of sexual assault against a former Chinese deputy prime minister, Zhang Gaoli.
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied alleging sexual assault in a new video
I have to emphasize one point that is extremely important: I never said or wrote that anyone has sexually assaulted me, she says, stressing that the social media message that started the episode was misunderstood.
However, representatives of the WTA Tour who suspended all tournaments in China two weeks ago as a result have still not been able to reach her directly.
A WTA spokesperson said: As we have consistently stated, these apparitions do not address or dispel the major concerns of the WTA about its well-being and its ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.
We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that gave rise to our primary concern.
The tennis star will be photographed on Sunday around the same time she gave her first interview
Meanwhile, Andy Murray and Dan Evans hope their Australian Open plans will not be disrupted after Rafael Nadal revealed yesterday that he had contracted Covid-19. The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he had tested positive on his return to Spain after playing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition event held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday.
Nadal was defeated by Murray on Friday and is believed to have shared a dressing room with the two British players, who attended the same event.
The Spaniard, who has been a big proponent of taking the vaccine, said: I have some unpleasant moments, but I hope that little by little I will improve. I’m locked up at home now. Due to the situation, I need to have full flexibility with my schedule and will analyze my options.
Nadal had already raised doubts as to whether he would play in Australia, having only just returned from a long-term foot injury.
Peng disappeared from view after a post on Chinese social media on Nov. 2
With players having to fly Down Under a few days after Christmas, the UK contingent is already taking precautions. The National Tennis Center in Roehampton has introduced a rule that the only people allowed to train there before lunchtime are those who plan to play in Melbourne next month.
Earlier this year, Murray was furious that his plans to play in the first Grand Slam of the season were foiled by contracting Covid, which he believes was due to his visits to the NTC.
Emma Raducanu posed in front of her hotel room yesterday with the Sports Personality of the Year trophy as her post-Covid isolation comes to an end. She will resume training in the Middle East before flying on to Australia, where her first tournament starts on January 3.
She claimed that Gaoli sexually assaulted her in his home while his wife was at the door
