UNO hockey coach Jerrard works to make the sport more inclusive and diverse | News





Paul Jerrard, assistant hockey coach for UNO Mavericks, is one of a small group of black coaches in the NCAA, and he uses his position to promote diversity and inclusion initiatives in sports. Jerrard grew up playing hockey in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He would go on to play for Lake Superior State University before continuing to skate at the minor league level with the Colorado Rangers of the IHL. He reached the NHL level with the Minnesota North Stars for a short period before returning to the minors. He continued to play in the minors for various IHL teams for the rest of his career. The end of his career as a player marked the beginning of his life as a coach. Jerrard worked as an assistant coach in college hockey for the first four years before moving on to the professional coaching teams. He would not return to coaching college hockey until he was offered an assistant coaching position at UNO in 2018. As one of the few black coaches in college hockey, Jerrard felt it was important to support a cause that wanted to make hockey a more diverse sport for future players. That’s why he got involved in an initiative called College Hockey for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (or #CollegeHockey4DEI). “College Hockey 4DEI is a group of players, coaches and administrators from across US College hockey. We are a group committed to making college hockey a safe place that respects everyone’s individual differences,” Jerrard said. Jerrard’s role at College 4DEI is as a representative for UNO and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) to help spread the word. To help today’s youth and the players he associates with, he helps educate them on topics around diversity, equity and equality. “My hope is that they will take what they’ve learned and become better people once they leave our program,” Jerrard said. Embodying College Hockey 4DEI’s mission for his team at UNO has been a priority for Jerrard. For example, there was a big discussion he had with his team after the incident where George Floyd was murdered while in police custody about the importance of raising awareness of differences between people. “We’ve adopted a ‘collaborating and competing’ motto that simply states that we respect individual differences and work together regardless of these in our competitive environment,” Jerrard said. “I’ve also had several side conversations with players about the adversity that players of color have endured,” Jerrard said. “I also share many stories of the adversity I had growing up in a predominantly white sport.” Something that Jerrard wants to pass on to other BIPOC coaches entering the profession is to never give up on your dream. If you want it, go after it, he says. “I did and I am living proof that anything can happen if you commit and set your mind to it,” Jerrard said. “I really enjoyed my time at College Hockey 4DEI,” Jerrard said. “It was a great place to share stories, meet new people and come up with a plan on how we’re going to make a difference, and let the world know that College Hockey is a safe, welcoming environment for everyone.” College Hockey for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion is committed to creating positive cultural change in their sport through communication, education, alliance and advocacy.

