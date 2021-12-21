With Bears eliminated from playoffs, focus shifts to future at GM and coach – Chicago Bears Blog





The lament seared through the ESPN broadcast Monday night. When Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy considered challenging a call in the bottom half of his team’s 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a fan at Soldier Field spoke to many. “After further investigation,” the fan was heard yelling, “we suck!” It was one such night for the Bears, who lost a relatively strong defensive performance in a foul defeat to their NFC North rival. In the process, the Bears became the fifth NFL team to be eliminated from the playoff battle, a long-held outcome that will completely shift the focus to the future of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. Everything you need this week:

More NFL Coverage » Nagy called offensive play Monday night, with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on the COVID-19 list. He was charged with one of the Bears’ five personal fouls for arguing with an official and later acknowledged it was an “emotional game.” He took responsibility for the Bears’ offensive woes — “It starts with me and it ends with me,” he said, but insisted he valued his players’ investment in the game. “It would be one thing if our guys came out and said, ‘You know, we’ve got four wins and we’re… at a point where we’re going to check out,'” he said. “And our guys don’t.” The NFL has introduced a new rule that allows teams to interview coaching candidates on Monday 2022. Would that prompt President George McCaskey to do something in the coming days? The Bears have had two playoff seasons since they hired Pace in 2015, one apiece under coaches John Fox and Nagy. McCaskey has to make decisions, and now — if he didn’t know earlier — he doesn’t have to reckon with a playoff run at the end of the season. Promising trend: After replacing their entire defensive secondary due to the absence of COVID-19, the Bears held Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​to his lowest stroke count in 118 career starts. Cousins ​​managed 87 yards on 24 attempts, completing 12 of them. While the secondary held, the Bears pulled it off, especially as their pass rush harassed Cousins ​​all night. They sacked him four times, including two by defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and two by edge rusher Robert Quinn, most of the cousins ​​fired this season. As they build for future seasons, regardless of the identity of the general manager and coach, the Bears need to know that they can build around aspects of their defense. Justin Fields and the Bears’ attack could yield just three points against the Vikings on Monday night. Jon Durr-US TODAY Sports QB breakdown: Quarterback Justin Fields produced efficient passing numbers, completing 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown on the game’s final play. But he couldn’t get the Bears into the end zone on four trips to the red zone, the team’s worst red zone performance since 2010. Fields added two more fumbles to his NFL tally of 12, losing one and took a total of three sacks, two of which lost 14 yards. He’s had a worse start this season, but it’s hard to imagine anyone watching his performance Monday night and thinking he was on his way to becoming one of the NFL’s next great quarterbacks. Central game: There were two, and both were penalties. The first occurred when the Vikings faced third and 18 in the third quarter. Bears cornerback Teez Tabor was penalized for a low block when he tackled Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook for a 5 yard gain. The 15-yard penalty gave the Vikings their first down. The second came later in the drive, when Bears defensive lineman Tashaun Gipson shoved Vikings tight end Luke Stocker after Cook lost two yards on third-and-3. Those two penalties totaled 30 yards, converting two third downs and putting the Vikings in position to score their second touchdown and take an impressive 17-3 lead.

