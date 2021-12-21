Joe Roots team masks improvement in Australia

As Australian cricket fans, the one thing we enjoy more than the national team’s victory is an English farce.

And boy, have there been a lot of those.

From not choosing the best and most experienced seams on a green Gabba top, to forgetting that the ball is spinning in Adelaide and not choosing a specialist tweaker.

Add three signature batting collapses in as many innings to start the tour and it all looks like a great English train wreck with whitewash written all over it.

To the surprise of exactly no one, England are 2-0 behind the Ashes and are still looking for its first Test win in Australia in over a decade.

Newspaper pages and websites on the front and back, both at home and abroad, are full of brutally honest criticism to remind us of that.

But it’s worth reminding us, another sad day for the English Test cricket, that the Joe Roots side didn’t just lose the first two Ashes Tests.

Australia also won them decisively.

And it is high time that the teams that have noticed improvements since last summer, when it was shocked at home by a so-called Indian C team, are rightly recognized.

Australias highest order has ridden its luck at times, but has ultimately prospered to bring the hosts to the fore early on.

David Warner, who averaged less than 10 in the 2019 Ashes, averages 67.33 with two scores in the 1990s to his name. Marnus Labuschagne meanwhile leads the way for Australia with 228 runs at 76.00. He also picked up a whopping 518 balls, over 100 better than second on the series list, Dawid Malan at 413.

Steve Smith was among his best with the bat after two failures, but even then he has a high score of 93 to his credit. It’s worth noting that he was sent to the crease only once before the Australian total went over 150 and that was when the side was already in full control in the second innings in Adelaide.

At No. 5, selectors didn’t so much find a long-term solution to the middle-order conundrum, but rather remembered they already had one in Travis Head.

Head has made the decision to drop him against India like folly while justifying the current three-man panel. The 27-year-old was dropped mid-summer as punishment for his usual failure to convert starts into big scores.

Now back on the team at No.5, he has proven the value that a dashing middle-order batter can bring to the Test cricket.

At the Gabba after losing 4-29, Head knocked England out of the game with the joint third fastest Ashes century of all time in just 85 balls.

At Adelaide, the lefthander countered again, with his run-a-ball fifty enabling an earlier statement for Australia.

With England somehow sneaking into the final session of day five with two wickets in hand, Heads innings may have been more important than we attribute it to.

Below him at No.6 is Cameron Green, who was unable to buy a wicket against India from his first 44 overs in Test cricket. He was guilty of bowling too short when a bowler his six-foot height didn’t have to look for a bounce.

Green has learned that and has been tossing the ball up high this summer, causing England, especially Joe Root, to make false shots to the forefoot, with his height naturally creating the needed extra bounce.

The result was five wickets at a staggering 12.40 average, with only Pat Cummins outperforming Greens 40.8.

His batting was an issue with a technical flaw raising his head, although 33 unbeaten in Australias second innings will serve as a handy confidence boost moving forward.

Then at number 7 and with all due respect to Tim Paine, Alex Carey has made him feel like a distant memory.

That’s not a knock on the former Test captain whose average of 32.62 sits only behind Adam Gilchrist and Brad Haddin on the list of Australian Test wicketkeepers but rather a comment on how seamless the transition has been.

With Carey now wearing the gloves and Pat Cummins and Smith leading the side, Australia hasn’t missed a beat, while Paine has certainly played his last Test match.

In four innings, Carey was guilty of only one error behind the stumps, which occurred in Adelaide on day five when he let go of a lead between him and Warner, who was on a slightly wider first slip.

Carey took a test record of eight catches on debut, making a first half-century in just his third at bat.

THE BOWLERS

Mitchell Starc bore plenty of criticism for Australias failed summer against India while many asked him to miss the first Test instead of Jhye Richardson.

The left-armer took a wicket with the first-ever ball of the series, while in Adelaide he was confident and performed like a true leader.

After taking just 11 wickets at 40.72 against India, Starc already has nine at 21.33 in two Tests and throws with greater consistency and faith.

He also proved in Adelaide that one of the most unheralded aspects of his game is his leadership as he took it upon himself to lead the charge without Cummins or Hazlewood.

Adam Gilchrist told foxsports.com.au during the Test that a subtle change in attitude raises Starc again.

In the little interviews we’ve had with Mitch and watched him, he hasn’t been so out of touch when a ball hasn’t gone into the right area or they’ve scored a few runs in a few overs from him, Gilchrist said. He didn’t come down and dropped his body language.

He just seems much calmer and more relaxed and enjoying everything. It may not be the case, but it’s an observation I noticed from my point of view.

The other bowler to make a mistake for Australia last summer was Nathan Lyon, whose career stalled on the precipice of taking 400 Test wickets.

Perhaps it was a bigger burden than we realized with the off-spinner guilty of bowling too straight, too flat and with fields too conservative against India as the milestone approached.

This summer, however, he has regularly hit better areas, has not been afraid to squat more outfielders around the bat, while also spinning the ball a long way.

Now not only does he have a 400th Test wicket, but he has 408 and is averaging 25.00 this series.

Australia has also discovered a fast bowling depth on home soil that many suspected but rarely appealed to.

Selectors have often relied on picking extra gears for overseas tours, but have largely stuck to Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc on home turf.

With his hands tied in Adelaide over an injury to Hazlewood and a Covid scare for Cummins, Australia needed two substitutes and recalled Richardson for his first test in nearly three years, giving a much anticipated debut to veteran Michael Neser.

Both performed admirably; Neser did his job with two wickets at 30.50, but will probably struggle to play another match this Ashes.

Richardson, meanwhile, pulled a five wicket haul in the second innings and is in line to feature heavily with uncertainty over the eligibility of Hazlewoods, and Starc potentially being rested for a Test.

Anyway, Australia won handsomely in Adelaide with the two best bowlers on the sidelines. Theres no more fear about any of Australias first choice quicks missing a Test.

As for Cummins and Hazlewood, their test ranking of first and fourth in the world respectively speaks for itself.

Meanwhile, Australia has seized just about every chance and half chance that has come its way in the field, while England’s butter fingers have proved contagious.

That leaves opener Marcus Harris as the only obvious Australian weak point in this series. He has a 12.66 average, bringing his all-time Ashes average to just 10.66 . brings

Even then, should Harris not get well in the MCG on Boxing Day, there is confidence that Usman Khawaja will after his blistering start to the Sheffield Shield season.

Khawaja also averages 40 in Test cricket and 96 as an opener, certainly no numbers to scoff at.

Australia has also looked tactically healthier.

Both matches The tests were controlled from the start and throughout the match, the bowling changes were sharp and the field placements were intelligent.

It’s a refreshing change from last summer against India, when Australia was guilty of switching too quickly to short ball tactics in Sydney, then too scared to try anything different in the Gabba.

There is the argument that England has been made better looking by England, which is woefully below par.

It’s a fair argument, but as always, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.

England was poor, but Australia has shown real improvements across the board and would probably have beaten India in its current form last summer.