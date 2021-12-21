Monday Night Football: Vikings Take 17-9 Win Over Bears





Getty Images Dalvin Cook rushed for 89 yards on 28 carries and Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns when the Minnesota Vikings took a 17-9 road victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday-evening. In a game that was far from an offensive clinic for both teams, the Vikings did just enough and made fewer errors. The Bears tampered with four times, three of which were recovered by Minnesota. Justin Fields, Damiere Byrd and David Montgomery all lost sought the Bears, while Fields had a second fumble which he managed to recover to keep possession. Justin Jefferson gave the Vikings the lead on a 12-yard Cousins ​​pass on Minnesotas second drive of the night. Fields lost fumbles led to more points if Greg Joseph converted a 37-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 game. The Bears survived Montgomerys’ lost fumble without conceding points and Cairo Santos got the Bears on the board with a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-3 late in the second quarter. Minnesota marched 77 yards in 12 games with the help of 20 yards in penalty kicks from the Bears as Ihmir Smith Marsette caught a 7-yard touchdown, the first of his career, to extend Vikings’ lead to 17-3. Cousins ​​threw just 87 yards on the night and completed 12-of-24 passes with the two scores and an interception. The Vikings went three-and-out on four straight drives in the second half and managed just 193 yards of total offense on the night to give Chicago continued chances to get back into the game. However, they were unable to do so. The Bears turned it around with downs on three straight runs in the fourth quarter, with all three possessions finishing deep in Minnesota territory. Linebacker Vikings Eric Kendricks was ejected after hitting a sliding Fields in the head midway through the fourth quarter. Fields scrambled down for a first and slid into an upright position. Kendricks hit Fields helmet-to-helmet and led to his disqualification from the remainder of the game due to the personal foul. The penalty gave the Bears a first-and-goal at the Minnesota 7-yard line. However, tight ending Jimmy Graham was unable to secure a third down pass in the end zone and wide receiver Darnell Mooney was unable to catch a fourth down pass and stay within bounds to keep the Bears off the board. Byrd dropped a pass that would have resulted in a fourth down conversion on Chicago’s next possession. A last-second 19-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Jesper Horsted closed the final deficit to 17-9. The extra point was not attempted as it made no difference to the outcome of the game. Fields finished the night with 285 yards and a touchdown on 26-of-39 passes. Montgomery led the way on the ground with 60 yards on 18 carries. Cole Kmet had six catches for 71 yards. The Bears were officially eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.

