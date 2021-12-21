Mike Tyson says tennis changed my life, Novak Djokovic is his favorite player, he taught Serena Williams to box and daughter Milan wants to become professional and has the mentality of a former champion

Mike Tyson was the most feared man in the world during his heyday in boxing, but his later years couldn’t have been more different.

He’s a different man now, his vegan diet transformation is well documented, while also developing a love of tennis.

Getty Mike Tyson has revealed his love of tennis over the years

Getty Tyson’s daughter Milan is an avid tennis player

The brutality of boxing is the opposite of the subtlety and finesse of tennis, but Tyson is an avid follower of the sport.

He has regularly attended games at the US Open and Indian Wells over the years, standing in the front row and cheering on his favorite players.

One of the main reasons for him to develop his love for the game is through his daughter Milan.

The 12-year-old is a budding tennis star and has even trained with Serena Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

In a podcast with the tennis coachMouratoglou said: One of your children, Milan, is playing and she is a good tennis player. She is talented and highly motivated to become a professional.

Getty Tyson at the French Open in 2018

Tyson admitted that tennis had changed his life. He said: It has broadened my horizons and I am grateful to have been involved and to have met everyone. It has changed our lives.

Our whole life has been changed by tennis. I thought we were doing well and all, and all we did was make money, but that’s no bigger than my daughter playing tennis.

She is bigger than anything in our lives now.

I see her transcending into something she would never have done before if she hadn’t taken up tennis.

She has confidence. At 11/12 years old she is confident in herself.

Tyson also explained that his daughter also has the same mindset that made him heavyweight world champion.

Getty Tyson was the most feared boxer of his generation

Djokovic is Tyson’s favorite tennis star

He added: She is disciplined in her own. She gets up, cooks her meals, takes a shower, and goes to the gym at 7 or 8 a.m. every day.

She stays there until 4 pm. She is very diligent and eager to do this.

I am very proud to have someone in my family who understands that sometimes things don’t go the way you want.

That’s what life is all about, sometimes things don’t go the way you want and you deal with situations and setbacks.

Tyson is a huge fan of Serena Williams and even showed her a thing or two about how to pack a punch.

On his Instagram account, he posted a video of Williams hitting the bag and looking like a pro. Tyson wrote that Williams has some power.

Tyson also added a photo with the caption I don’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT @Serena Williams, much love and respect.

In fact, Iron Mike has taken part in the biggest debate of all time and clearly follows the sport closely.

In an interview last year, Tyson said: Novak Djokovic is my favorite right now. When he’s okay, I really enjoy watching him.

He’s my favorite because the way he came back from injury and beat guys like Nadal and Federer is amazing. He is a real fighter.