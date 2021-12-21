Girls’ hockey: Scarborough is low on numbers, but off to a fast start

GORHAM The puck moves quickly as the Scarborough High hockey team begins training at the University of Southern Maine.

Tape on tape. Tick ​​Tock. Tick ​​Tock.

Skate fast. Over soon. It’s as much a conditioning exercise as anything else. And the Red Storm needs all the conditioning they can get.

The Scarborough ice hockey team has only 13 players: 11 skaters and two goalkeepers.

“Our biggest battle this year will be fitness and hockey legs,” said coach Taylor Fowler. “You can never condition them enough for such a small bench.”

This is a big drop from the 2019-20 season, when the Red Storm had 20 skaters and one goalkeeper on a team that went 15-1-2 in the regular season and advanced to the regional championship game, or even from the shortened pandemic from last year when they had 18 skaters and one goalkeeper in a team that played three games.

But it also reflects a growing trend in girls’ hockey: Since the 2017-18 season, when the sport peaked in Maine with 457 girls participating, numbers have steadily declined. In the 2019-20 season, the last for which entry numbers are available, only 384 girls entered.

As small as Scarborough’s roster is, the Red Storm is off to a quick start. At 4-1, they are the top-ranked team in the South region, with a four-game winning streak, including last week’s 4-2 win over Lewiston, the top-ranked team in the North.

“I think it was a really big confidence boost,” said senior center Evelyn Boardman, who leads Scarborough with nine goals, including two in Lewiston’s game. “And it will give us a mentality that we need to play other games and come out with a win. It showed how we can really play.”

Scarborough practices and plays its home games at the USM Ice Arena, with Cross Insurance Arena in Portland as its secondary practice venue. The team’s lone loss came in the opener, a 6-1 decision against Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham.

“I think the first game we went in with the wrong mentality,” said senior goalkeeper AJ Swett, who has two shutouts. “I don’t think we were mentally prepared for what was ahead. After that we came in a lot more humble and considered ourselves a little bit underdog.”

Boardman and Swett are among nine seniors on the roster, which was filled when they recruited four sophomores to participate. They’ve talked to pretty much every teammate they’ve had on other Scarborough sports teams. “We went around and asked, ‘Do you want to play hockey?’” said senior winger Meagan Donovan, who leads the Red Storm in scoring with 11 points (five goals, six assists).

Those sophomores, including three aspiring hockey players, have improved tremendously. “The newer players show a lot more confidence, which helps us to be successful,” said Fowler.

And she credits the seniors with some of that. “They are all very good at coaching the younger players,” said Fowler. “Very often during training you see (the seniors) taking them apart.”

Having a short bench means short serve, smart play and few penalties. Scarborough has taken just nine penalties in his first five games. “We are not less aggressive, but smarter,” said Donovan. “Without retaliation. We’ve been told that since the beginning of the year.”

Sometimes Swett will tie the puck on a rebound to give her teammates a breather. Senior Lillian Finley, one of the team’s three defenders, said it’s important to get the puck deep into the offensive so the defenders can get a breather. Strikers Donovan and Boardman say a quick pass saves the passes and keeps the legs fresher.

The most important thing, Finley said, is that you look out for each other.

“If you’re out for more than a minute, we know you need a longer recovery time,” Finley said. “And if someone is tired, we tell them to give yourself a minute, breathe a little and then do everything to help the team.”

The specter of next year is already hanging over this team. With just four players returning, this could be the school’s last season playing as a standalone team. Of the 16 girls’ ice hockey teams in the state, only five are single-school teams: Lewiston, Brunswick, Greely, Falmouth, and Scarborough.

If this will be their last year as a standalone school, the seniors want to make sure it’s a memorable season.

“We’ve all thought about it,” Swett said. “We want to make sure we leave it in a good place and were proud of what we left behind.”

But Athletic Director Mike LeGage said it’s way too early to start thinking that way.

“In my experience, you don’t know what’s going to happen from year to year in high school athletics,” he said. “So we’re just taking it step by step. … We hope, of course, that we can continue as we have been and that younger children will get up and carry on.”

” Previous

Monday high school roundup: NYA remains undefeated in girls basketball

Next one ”

Local Collection: Yarmouth/Freeport Girls Hockey Falls to Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland