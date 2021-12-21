Sofia Polcanova supports young talents in Moldova – TBEN





by Jia Li, ITTF Foundation – Communication Coordinator Sofia Polcanova, currently number 18 in Europe’s highest-ranking player, is not only the hope of the continent, but also the flagship of young table tennis players in her home country, the Republic of Moldova. The now Austrian player, born in the capital Chiinu, shares the challenges she faced as a young player, the inevitable move to pursue her dream sport, as well as the solution she offers the next generation of players. Moldovan players. It doesn’t matter how you start. It’s about how you move forward. “ It’s no surprise that young Polcanova takes up table tennis. My father was a coach and playing table tennis seemed the most natural thing in the world. I started playing when I was six, had a lot of fun in the beginning when the sport was fresh and exciting. As the training progressed, I found myself doing exercises all the time. The rehearsals bored me. Even boredom couldn’t stop the young talent from pursuing her dream of becoming a professional athlete, but it wasn’t long before the family saw the challenges ahead. My family didn’t have much money and my parents had to invest a lot of money in my career. On the other hand, Chiinu, or rather Moldova, did not have adequate vocational training facilities. Ultimately, at the age of 14, Polcanova had to leave Moldova and move to Austria to pursue her dream of becoming an international player. I didn’t think much then, but looking back now, it was a bit unfair that I had to choose between staying in Moldova and my dream. I wish no one had to do it again. this choice. “If not now, when?” The idea of ​​supporting young Moldovan players started as a small seed and finally saw its chance to branch out when Polcanova visited Chiinu earlier this year. The return home left the player in shock, as a real table tennis hall was still nowhere to be found. I was deeply shocked that table tennis enthusiasts in the capital still did not have a suitable place to train. We have so many talented players in Moldova, but like me, most of them had to move to other countries for better playing opportunities, or just to continue training. A few table tennis enthusiasts shared the same point of view and decided to support future generations in pursuing their goals and dreams. We have found a place for a real table tennis room. It was due for a complete renovation and thanks to the ITTF Foundation and everyone who contributed, we have raised enough money for the renovation and the training hall has been running since August 2021. This training hall provides children and adults with a better training environment for table tennis, while being the ground zero for the promotion of table tennis in Moldova. Ultimately, Polcanova and her partners want to build an academy with good training, experienced coaches and all the possibilities to become a top athlete for ambitious players. We all wished we could do something at some point in our lives. It may be a small idea at first, but with those who share the same passion and beliefs, we have the power to make these small ideas come true and ultimately change the lives of some. Do you have a similar story that could help us amplify our female audience? Tell us on [emailprotected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thebharatexpressnews.com/sofia-polcanova-supports-young-talents-in-moldova-tben/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos