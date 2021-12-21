Cricket: England side cop fierce criticism from pundits after second Ashes defeat to Australia





England captain Joe Root squirms in pain after being hit in the groin. Photo / Getty

The pain is only getting worse for England cricket captain Joe Root, after his side slumped to a second consecutive loss in the Ashes series. At least Root received some credit for his courage in overcoming physical pain after being hit twice in the groin in one day. But the Ashes campaign for his part is in tatters. Australia’s 275-run victory in Adelaide, for a 2-0 series advantage, inevitably drew flak and a witty Sydney Morning Herald headline “Trouble Down Under: Root, and England, hit where it hurts the most”. Root was not wearing a protective box when he was hit by a pitch from England Kiwi bowling coach Jeetan Patel. That required a trip to the hospital for scans. Root was then hit by fast bowler Mitchell Starc. Australian outfielders were caught suggesting “maybe a pack of frozen peas on it?”. Jon Lewis, one of England’s coaches, led the praise for Root’s fortitude, but his side has come in for a hammer piece. This photo perfectly sums up the Ashes tour of England. #rooted

(photo via @WisdenCricket ) pic.twitter.com/ASbuILGqOj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 19, 2021 Buttler is stepping on his own stumps, because of course he does: This is England and the Ashes 2021-22. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) December 20, 2021 PLEASE PLEASE give these England cricketers a little slack.

A #Ash tour is unbelievably tough and these are not normal times at the moment.

Their beating is terrible, I know, but please take it easy! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 20, 2021 “Ashes in Ruins” is how The Sun has described England’s capitulation in the most famous cricket series. The Sun pointed out that it had now been 4,000 days since England last won a test in Australia. Former Aussie paceman Craig McDermott praised Starc to the fullest, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that England’s bowling tactics in Adelaide were “abominable”. “Bowling bounce after bounce was a waste of time, and it backfired badly,” McDermott said. Related articles “I don’t know what their coach and bowling coach thought they were doing.” Writing in The Telegraph, the legendary Geoffrey Boycott described England’s attitude as “timid, criticizing their “terrible technique and poor judgement”. The Daily Mail said the latest defeat was “the moment England fans stopped dreaming”. Former England captain Mike Atherton wrote in The Times that “two years in the schedule have been unraveled into nine days of cricket”. “Only one team in Ashes history has come back from a two-Test deficit to win and that was one that was inspired by a cricketer, Don Bradman, who is regarded as the best the game has ever seen.” In The Guardian, a headline wrote: “A whitewashed Ashes looked farfetched two weeks ago – no more.”

