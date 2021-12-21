Scott Rabalais: In the long history of LSU football, there has never been a time like this | LSU

LSU has been playing soccer since 1893.

The Tigers played in their first bowl game, the 1936 Sugar Bowl, right after the 1935 season.

Never, in all those long periods, has there been a build-up to a bowling game like the one leading up to LSU’s January 4 Texas Bowl meeting with Kansas State.

So many unprecedented events. So much uncertainty.

LSU now has an interim coach in Brad Davis. There’s a new coach waiting in the wings in Brian Kelly. The program has of course had many of these transitions, but none of them overlap in this way.

In late 1999, interim coach Hal Hunter replaced Gerry DiNardo for the regular season finale against Arkansas. He did his bit for the Tigers and was out the door long before Nick Saban took over. It made for a neat if dismal transition for the Tigers, who finished 3-8 that year as they didn’t prepare to play in the postseason.

Assuming the Texas Bowl actually takes place (more on that later), not only will Davis make history as the first African-American soccer coach at LSU, he’ll be the first interim coach at LSU in a bowl game, period.

Strange situation to be in, but hey, it worked for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. Davis won’t stay as head coach, of course, but he’s one of the few left who can look forward to being part of Kelly’s inaugural staff at LSU. in June.

Which players Davis will coach against the Wildcats is the bigger question right now. Just since the LSU’s win over Texas A&M, quarterback Max Johnson and wide receiver Trey Palmer have entered the transfer portal. Johnson is now an Aggie of all things, as a pure example of the strange new world of college football that now exists as much as anything we’ve seen. On Monday, the defensive tackle picked Neil Farrell out of the bowl game.

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., one of LSU’s top linemen this season, will not play in the Texas Bowl to prepare for the 2021 NFL draw.

There will almost certainly be more transfers and/or opt-outs before the Texas Bowl kicks off. You cannot rule out the possibility that other players will no longer qualify academically. Davis joked during a pre-bowl presser that LSU would need 11, and we certainly have that many. But the Tigers’ numbers are flimsy to start with in this season of injuries and departures.

Yes, Myles Brennan returned and just in time to propose to his girlfriend on the field at Tiger Stadium (congratulations, kids), but he won’t be back until spring. Will freshman Garrett Nussmeier throw his red shirt to take the shots against the Wildcats? Yet another question for LSU.

Then there is this new COVID-19 variant everywhere. Where will we be the first week of January? In recent days, the sports world has seen a wave of players put on COVID lists, juggling schedules and games (as I write this, the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders were playing a postponed game Monday afternoon).

Are the bowls and all their participants spared? LSU players are going home for Christmas in a few days. How many COVID cases would it take before LSU simply couldn’t team up?

I’m not saying all of this will happen, but it’s all part of an unprecedented time for the LSU football program. Eventually all craziness will be resolved. Kelly is going to work out his staff, work out LSU’s 2021-22 recruiting class in February, and yes, even the pandemic will end.

Between here and those endpoints, however, lies a landscape like we’ve never seen before.