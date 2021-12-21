JMU men’s tennis announces spring schedule | Sport





JMU men’s tennis announced its spring schedule for 2022 on Monday. The Dukes kick off the campaign in Lynchburg, Virginia, January 14-16 at the Liberty Hidden Dual featuring Liberty, College of Charleston and Youngstown State. The following weekend kicks off the first of nine home games for the Dukes when they host Bucknell on January 21. This also kicks off a five game homestand, followed by Georgetown on February 4 and George Mason on February 6. Two in-state enemies round out the trajectory with Longwood coming to Harrisonburg on February 11 and Radford on February 16. Away games in eight of the next nine games will follow, as JMU travels to Youngstown, Ohio, to meet Northern Illinois on February 19 and Youngstown State on February 20. The February slate concludes with the first CAA game at William & Mary on February 26. The Dukes return home on March 4 for another fight in the state, this time with Richmond. This is the only home game in 20 days as JMU travels south for the next five days. The Dukes will face Queens University on March 12. Their second of three games at the neutral ground will take place on March 15, when they face the Citadel in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The final two games during JMU’s spring break include a CAA game against the College of Charleston on March 17 and Campbell on March 18. The road trip to the Carolinas will be followed by the last three home games as March turns into April. The Dukes will host Drexel and Navy on March 24 and 27, respectively, followed by the final home game against Elon on April 5. The CAA game ends on April 9 when JMU travels to Delaware. A trip to Pennsylvania concludes the regular season when the Dukes first meet Morgan State in York, Pennsylvania, on April 15. The regular season finale takes place on April 17 against Penn State. The Dukes will not participate in the April 22-24 CAA tournament due to their impending move to the Sun Belt Conference. 2022 Full schedule January 14-16 – Liberty Hidden Dual all day January 21 – vs. Bucknell, 5 p.m. February 4 – vs. George Town, 2 p.m. February 6 – vs. George Mason, 4 p.m. February 11 – vs. Longwood, 1:00 PM February 16 – vs. Radford, 3 p.m. February 19 – Northern Illinois (Youngstown, Ohio), 1:30 PM February 20 – at Youngstown State, 10 a.m. February 26 – at William & Mary, 1 pm March 4 – vs. Richmond, 2 p.m. March 12 – at Queens University, 2 p.m. March 14 – The Citadel (Fayetteville, North Carolina), 2 p.m. March 15 – at Davidson – 3 p.m. March 17 – at College of Charleston, 2 p.m. March 18 – at Campbell, 2 p.m. March 24 – vs. Drexel, 1 p.m. March 27 – vs. Navy, 1 p.m. April 5 – vs. Elon, 2.30 pm April 9 – in Delaware, noon April 15 – Morgan State (York, Pennsylvania), 6:00 PM April 17 – at Penn State, 4 p.m. Please contact the sports desk at [email protected] For more men’s tennis coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.

