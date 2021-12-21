India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch? | Hockey

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, the Manpreet Singh-led Indian unit will try to maintain their dominance in the Asian circuit. The team will be looking for the final spot in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy for men, while champions Japan of the Asian Games stand in their way. The semifinals between the two will be played on Tuesday evening at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

India, the defending champions, started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Korea. They then recorded convincing victories against Bangladesh (9-0), Pakistan (3-1) and Japan (6-0) in the competition phase.

Here are the live streaming details of the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match between India and Japan:

Where will the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Japan take place?

The Asian Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Japan will take place at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka in Bangladesh.

What time does the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match between India and Japan start?

The semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Japan kicks off on Friday (December 17) at 5:30 PM IST.

Where and how can you watch live coverage of the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Japan?

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and DD Sports TV channels in India.

How to watch India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match on mobile?

The live stream of the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Japan will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.