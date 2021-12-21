History Makers – China and Croatia Juniors Set the Pace

It’s not often that two 16-year-olds can claim a place in tennis history, but that’s what happened last week, when Juncheng Shang and Petra Marcinko finished the 2021 ITF Junior circuit as the world number 1, the first time two players from China and Croatia have achieved this status.

Born to a sporting family (his mother played table tennis and his father, with whom he travels, was a football player) in Beijing, Shang started the year well, winning three events at the end of April, including the esteemed JA Criciuma in March in Brazil.

He went on to win the J1 Salinas and JB1 San Diego events, a string of success that took him to the world rankings in July.

In September and October, in the span of just five weeks, he tested himself at a professional level in three American hard court events, M15 Fayetteville, M15 Naples and M15 Vero Beach, winning all three remarkably.

Success in junior Grand Slam events throughout the year proved elusive, but he made it to the quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, the last four at Wimbledon and the final at the US Open, losing to Spaniard Daniel Rincon.

Despite his success, Shang, who is known on the Tour as Jerry, acknowledges that his time on South American gravel early in the year was instrumental to his later success.

I was very grateful to have played the tournaments in South America at the beginning of the year because it was so difficult for all players to play tournaments in 2020. It was great to have some competitions and to have the chance to participate. The most important title for me was at JA Criciuma in Brazil where my physical condition was not 100%, but during the tournament I learned how to win matches in a shorter time. I have learned so much this year.

Much of that learned has come from former pro, Jimmy Arias, who reached No. 5 in the world in the 1980s. He now heads the IMG Academy in Florida, where Shang trains.

Jerrys game is based on making shots incredibly fast and solid all over, says Arias. Jerry has a great feel and can get out of difficult positions with ease. He can make the transition well from defensive to attacking. He successfully transitions from junior tennis to the pro tour en route to a career full of achievements.

Marcinko, on the other hand, has a different court presence. A strong forehand and a tactical nous allow her to tailor her play to the opponent and the circumstances and so far it has paid off immensely.

Leaving her attack on the junior world rankings late, she took nine places in a fall where she won in two A tournaments, the prestigious end-of-season Orange Bowl Championships in Florida (where she also won doubles) and the JA Cape Town event in October.

She had also won four other events, but it was the Orange Bowl event where she defeated two of her contenders, Linda Fruhvirtova and Diana, securing her rise in the standings from 9 to 1.

Like Shang, Marcinko did not win a Grand Slam Junior event in 2021, her best finish was a quarterfinal at the September US Open Junior Tennis Championships.

With her focus clearly on her tennis, the Zagreb-born teenager didn’t even know she had become a Croatian history writer.

Little did I know that I am the first Croatian youth player to become an ITF World Champion, she explained. Wow, that makes me even more proud. Of course it comes with more expectation and responsibility, but I think I will be able to handle it in the future. I believe in hard work and that hard work always pays off.

Marcinko is certainly surprised that she has achieved so much, but she enjoys the challenges ahead.

My team and I don’t make any specific plans about ranking achievements so the plan for 2021 in my head was to become a top 10 junior and get some experience in ITF professional tournaments. It has been a great and unforgettable year for me. This exceeds my expectations and I am very happy and proud of what my team and I have done this year. I want to thank every member of my team and of course my family, without them this would not be possible. The main goal now is to work hard and improve my game. How far it will take me, we’ll see.

Both players have a solid future ahead of them, write down their names for 2022, not least because they have a well-rounded approach to life.

As Shang says, I’ve learned so much this year, but tennis isn’t the most important. I think it’s more important to be a better person, a more professional athlete and be disciplined to do all the things off the track.

With that attitude, the future looks bright for this Chinese/Croatian duo, not to mention the prospects of their respective country.