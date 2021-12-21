No. 8 Hokies Split Matches on Day 1 of Collegiate Wrestling Duals

Sam Latona

No. 8 Virginia Tech (4-2, 0-0 ACC) went 1-1 on the first day of competition in Niceville. The Hokies sent off their first opponent of the day in Hofstra 35-3 led by bonus point wins of No. 16, number 4and no. 4. Tech fell to number 6 Arizona State in the second game of the day, 23-13.

The Hokies will be No. 11 Meet Cornell before the match for third and fourth place to round out the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. Cornell fielded eight ranked wrestlers No. 5 Vito Arujau (133), No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (149), No. 25 Colton Yapoujian (157), No. 10 Julian Ramirez (165), No. 11 Chris Foca (174), No. 15 Jonathan Loew (184), No. 19 Jacob Cardenas (197), No. 18 Lewis Fernandes (HWT).

Match Notes

125 No. 16 Sam Latona broke his slip with a big decision win over Jacob Moon (HOF) in the opening game of the day with a dominant pace and relentless takedowns throughout the match. The 2021 All-American then faced the 2021 NCAA finalist No. 3 Brandon Courtney (ASU) in the second game. Latona pushed the action but couldn’t close the distance and scored when she dropped the game 8-4.

133 as No. 3 in the country, Korbin Myers caused three takedowns and nearfall to absorb the 18-2 tech fall over Ty Cymmerman (HOF) for this 99e career victory in dominant fashion. Myers then hit a barnburner against ASU’s No. 14 Michael McGee. Myers trailed 8-7 in the closing seconds, Myers had a low single, but time ran out when the scramble followed.

141 Collin Gerardic put in another 4-1 gritty performance on Justin Hoyle (HOF) to start his day courtesy of a takedown, breakaway and a ride in the third period. Gerardi then met Jesse Vasquez of ASU, the country’s number 15. Gerardi trailed early and made a comeback, but eventually fell 9-7.

149 freshmen Kylan Montgomery filled in for junior Bryce Andonia , struggling hard but 0-2 go against Michael Leandrou (HOF) via decision and important decision to No. 5 Kyle Parco (ASU). Montgomery is 1-2 on the season.

157 No. 22 Connor Brady split games today, with the first game against Joseph McGinty (HOF) controlled by adding two takedowns, breakaway and driving point to seal the win. Brady then pushed Jacori Teemer (ASU) No. 3 to the brink before being countered on the brink in a sudden win to drop a 3-1 decision.

165 Clayton Ulrey had a quick first game and won by falling over Mario Biancamano (HOF) in just 0:51 into the game. Ulrey went high in the crotch straight into a turk on the landing to pin Biancamano to add to the number of bonus points for the Hokies. Ulrey then faced number 6 Anthony Valencia (ASU) and struggled for the full seven minutes with Valencia holding on to the good 11-9 decision.

174 no. 4 Mekhi Lewis set up a scoring clinic and accumulated a total of 35 points in two games. The 2019 National Champion took two technical falls on the day 16-0 over Ericson Velesquez in 3:10 and 19-3 over Ryan Rochford. The two wins push Lewis’s season record to 9-0.

184 Hunter Bolen took another ranked win to boost his resume with a win over No. 20 Charles Small (HOF) via two takedowns, driving time and a breakaway. The number 9-ranked wrestler in the country then took 20 points to secure the technical fall over Josh Number (ASU) in his second fight of the day.

197 Dakota Howard pulled a shock over No. 26 Trey Rogers (HOF) in a barnburner that got to the last seconds. Howard combined two takedowns and one breakaway to take home the win. Howard then fell to No. 8 Kendall Norfleet via a key decision, 14-3 to finish his day.

285 no. 14 Nathan Traxler finished the day 2-0, earning another ranked win. Traxler decided No. 20 Zachary Knighton-Ward via takedown and nearfall to take the 7-1 victory. Traxler then picked up an 8-1 decision over Chad Porter (ASU) to close out the dual and end game day for the Hokies.

box score

No. 8 Virginia Tech 35, Hofstra 3

125 No. 16 Sam Latona (VT) MAY DEC Jacob Moon (HOF), 11-2

133 No. 4 Korbin Myers (VT) TECH FALL Ty Cymmerman (HOF), 18-2

141 Collin Gerardic (VT) DEC Justin Hoyle (HOF), 4-1

149 Michael Leandrou (COURT) DEC Kylan Montgomery (VT), 3-1

157 No. 22 Connor Brady (VT) DEC Joseph McGinty (HOF), 6-3

165 Clayton Ulrey (VT) AUTUMN Mario Biancamano (HOF), 0:51

174 no. 4 Mekhi Lewis (VT) TECH FALL Ericson Velesquez (HOF), 16-0, 3:10

184 no. 9 Hunter Bolen (VT) DEC No. 25 Charles Small (HOF), 6-3

197 Dakota Howard (VT) DEC No. 26 Trey Rogers (HOF), 5-3

285 no. 14 Nathan Traxler (VT) DEC No. 20 Zachary Knighton-Ward (HOF), 7-1

No. 8 Virginia Tech 13, No. 6 Arizona State 23