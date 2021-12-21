Three memories of cricket in 2021 | Cricket

1) Joe Root knocks the ball back from the point for runs

Joe Root started 2021 scoring 228 and 186 as England defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in Galle. His brilliance was half the story, the other half was that only Dan Lawrence (remember him?) scored more than 60 in both games for the visitors. It was an indication of how much England would rely on their captaincy, not just for runs, but as leaders on the pitch and off, the acceptable face of cricket under attack. He didn’t always deliver all the parts of that letter that no one could, such a burden, but no one could accuse him of not trying.

Another double ton would come soon enough in the remarkable Chennai victory and three more centuries would be captured against India in the home series, each marked by his hasty singles, his unwavering will to take the game to his opponents and, though quite faint at times, a smile that reminded us (and him) that it’s just a game after all.

If his selections and field placements often leave much to be desired, there is a softening when one considers what he must feel, so often walking to the center with the scoreboard 20-odd to two, knowing his teams are opportunities, again, resting on his shoulders. More often than not, he’s soon on his toes, batting ramrod straight into meeting a length ball on a fourth stump line, sending the ball just behind the point for runs. Like much of his 2021 work, it looks routine or easy, but it isn’t. If it were, more people would do it too.

2) Lancashire defeated Sussex at Sedbergh School

School fees at Sedbergh School will be just 9,000 in 2021, with another 3,000 for boarders. It was founded in 1525 and is not even in Lancashire; it is nestled in the hills of what is now Cumbria. But it might as well be in Beverley Hills in terms of accessibility to the communities of Burnley and Blackburn, 50 miles and a world away. (I’m sure there are some impressive outreach and scholarship programs run by the school, but the point will still hold).

Sussex has traveled a distance about as great as the county cricket offers with a team overloaded with teenagers, many of whom would have recognized the privilege of leaking from every square inch of such schools. The game is unfortunately still largely populated by sons and daughters of privilege. Lancashire put up an XI on the field with mostly hardened pros, led by the granite tough Dane Vilas, who didn’t give an inch. Sussexs kids didn’t need one.

The match was a thriller (your correspondent devoted an entire weekly column to it), but it was now also an example of a rather old-fashioned concept, one captured by Orson Wells iconic speech in The Third Man. You don’t have to be as amoral as Harry Lime to recognize how cricket’s heritage shapes the game and to join the demand for things to change and change now, while also seeing the beauty of what that heritage has left us.

Fans enjoy Lancashire v Sussex in the Royal London Cup. Photo: Barry Mitchell/REX/Shutterstock

3) Glamorgan celebrates with their fans

County cricket clubs are exactly those clubs in their counties. They’re not owned by an oil state or oligarch, and if you take out a little conference hosting and a handful of other revenue streams, they don’t run much different than they did two or three generations ago.

That’s a double-edged sword, as cultures can be embedded, passed on without challenge, and complacency about a changing world (sports and social) can create a sluggishness that does no one any good. In such circumstances words come easily, actions less.

But there’s another side to the county cricket club’s structure, one that featured in the Royal London One-Day Cup final. The ECB had labeled it a development competition, hid it in Trent Bridge on a Thursday and treated it like an embarrassing uncle over a Christmas lunch.

No one told Glamorgan and Durham, who played a fine cricket match, full of skill and emotion. When Glamorgan took home their first trophy in 17 years, their players and fans celebrated as if they had won, well, the Gillette Cup in the 1970s, a precursor to this competition.

And what a joy it was to watch Kiran Carlson, the young Cardiff captain from Glamorgan, lead his men to their fans, beer in hand to toast a trophy they hadn’t even received yet, the sponsors ranked second in the player priorities. There were conversations and photos were taken, supporters and players looked like they were members of the same club.

In a grim year it was a reminder to the county game that it has a unique quality, a rare and vulnerable place in English culture, one worthy of preserving and reforming.