Monday Night Football Top Games: Vikings-Bears, Raiders-Browns

Week 15 promotion continued as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears, 9/17, on Monday Night Football.

The Vikings were able to secure the win with Kirk Cousins ​​having just 87 passing yards, the fewest in a single game of his career, while the Bears finished with six possessions in Minnesota territory and just three points to finish. to prove that.

Earlier Monday, a thriller unfolded between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, as Derek Carr & Co. defeated the Browns 16-14 with a last-second field goal to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Baker Mayfield was inactive for the matchup after failing to test negative for COVID-19 on Monday. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the game was moved due to an influx of positive tests into the Browns’ organization. backup quarterback Case Keenum also didn’t delete protocols, so third-string QB Nick Mullens was at the helm of Cleveland. In addition, the Browns were without head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Here are the best promotions from Monday’s games.

Minnesota Vikings 17, Chicago Bears 9

FIRST QUARTER

The Vikings opened the score with a 12-yard touchdown from none other than Justin Jefferson.

Cousins ​​and Jefferson now have six passing TDs with over 10 air yards this season, along with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase for the most in the league.

During the Bears’ ensuing drive, the Vikings’ defense forced an early Justin Fields turnover in midfield.

Then Bears defending Deon Bush pulled an arguably unnecessary roughness on Minnesota’s next drive on a deep pass through the middle of Cousins ​​to tight end Tyler Conklin.

Head coach Matt Nagy unleashed his frustrations over the call on the sidelines of the Bears and was handed an unsportsmanlike penalty two games later for conduct as the first frame came to an end.

SECOND QUARTER

Bears linebacker Robert Quinn came with a massive third-down sack on Cousins ​​before the Vikings extended their lead to 10-0 with a quick field goal early in the second.

On Chicago’s next drive, David Montgomery fiddled the ball into the red zone. Minnesota took over at its own 12-yard line before going three-and-out.

Meanwhile, on to the next point

The Bears avoided the halftime shutout with a field goal to make it a one-match game at 10-3.

Subsequently, the pass of Cousins, intended for Jefferson, was intercepted by Bush and returned 26 meters to the territory of the Vikings. However, the Bears could not get anything out of the turnover, as Minnesota blocked their field goal just before half time.

THIRD QUARTER

Minnesota jumped to a 17-3 lead when Cousins ​​hit rookie receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette with a short TD.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Bears continued to struggle and lost their third fumble of the night when Damiere Byrd muffled the punt.

Chicago caught a break when Minnesota went three-and-out on the ensuing ride, but the Bears were unable to get anything together.

The Bears managed to get back into the end zone as time went on, with TE Jesper Horsted catching a 19-yard pass from Fields. However, Chicago failed to kick the PAT, making the final score 17-9.

Las Vegas Raiders 16, Cleveland Browns 14

FIRST QUARTER

The Raiders were the first to strike when Carr made contact with Bryan Edwards towards the end of the first in the end zone.

SECOND QUARTER

The Raiders extended their lead to 10-0 after a short field goal before half-time. Carr scored 4,000 passing yards for his fourth straight season as the Raiders led the Browns through the air and on the ground.

On the other hand, Cleveland struggled to get things going, missed a field goal and ended the first half with 84 yards offense compared to 178 in Las Vegas.

This is the first time the Browns have been eliminated in the first half since December 2, 2018 vs. the Houston Texans.

THIRD QUARTER

The Raiders spiced things up in the second half with a fake punt on the fourth and one to hook down the first.

But later on that drive, disaster struck when Carr, courtesy of Myles Garrett, fiddled the ball onto a strip pocket in midfield and was shuffled through the game.

The turnover led to a Browns touchdown. After a tight end, David Njoku came up just short on a toss from Mullens, Nick Chubb batted in on the next play to narrow the Browns deficit to three to close out the third.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Raiders added another field goal early in the final quarter to extend their lead to 13-7.

For the first time in Monday’s game, the Browns took the lead after Mullens hit third string tight end Harrison Bryant right on the goal line for a touchdown with just under four minutes left.

And Mayfield and Browns star receiver Jarvis Landry, who are just two of 18 players, including eight starters, who played for Cleveland in Monday’s game, couldn’t contain their excitement on social media.

Then, with momentum on their side, the Browns got on the defensive with a massive play, knocking out Carr as the Raiders tried to charge the field.

The Browns went three-and-a-half after the interception, but the turnover helped one minute off the clock.

It wasn’t enough, though, as the Raiders kept their season alive with a last-second field goal, 16-14.

Carr has now led 28 game-winning drives since his 2014 debut, which is the most equal to a QB in that period.