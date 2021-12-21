Rules are rules, but should tennis rewrite them?

Unless you’ve used diversionary techniques, such as guessing which Premier League match will go ahead, you know by now that Lewis Hamilton is not the Formula 1 champion. By a cruel twist of fate and what Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considered a freestyle reading of the rules, Max Verstappen is holding onto the trophy.

In the wake of this messy and some would say rather contrived fight to the end, there was an interesting quote from Wolff when he finally calmed down enough to come out of hiding: We can’t continue in a sport that’s meant to be sport. follow by entertainment and not the other way around.

Fortunately, tennis doesn’t suffer from a director who puts his finger in the air to see which direction the wind is blowing for big decisions. On the other hand, there are ways and means to make the procedure more pleasant for the 21st–century audience.

When there was no crowd after his win over Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open earlier this year, Rafa Nadal said: This sport is a show, the sport is a celebration for many people, for the fans. He was not talking about a distorted interpretation of regulations, but more generally about the emptiness of the soul.

Gladiator fights need a Roman amphitheater. Covid has disconnected the public from touching distance. We are still trying to recalibrate the way we think about the sport to the beat of a breakneck lifestyle.

Tennis has rarely had to struggle to get off the comfortable couch. The actors have been strong enough to carry out the best lines. However, we are at a crossroads where schedules and lifestyles are different and many of the Hollywood A-listers are leaving the stage.

The ATP has stopped abusing the nonsense of the endless toilet break, but even then, as was evident in Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ match at the US Open, this created more of a plot line for the match.

Funnily enough (not for Murray) this was one of the new rules introduced at the ATP Next Gen Finals in recent months, which is now in its fifth year.

The tournament was created to showcase the eight highest ranked players under 21. These include a very large eyes Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and a ridiculously young Denis Shapovalov in 2017.

There was also a look to the future on how to market the game to a younger audience, with more than a nod to how other sporting events like Twenty20 cricket are injecting razzmatazz. Like Rafa said, it’s all showbiz.

Who can forget the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in 2012, which came in under six hours in under six hours. Chris Kermode, former ATP chairman, mused: In ten years’ time, someone will still be looking at a six-hour product? I doubt it. I really doubt it.

That was the day tennis became a test match with every point an event in itself. Do people have the resources to invest in it?

the Next Generation Tournaments have introduced a complete fragmentation of the game’s core traditions in their desire for Keanu Reeves speed. These include four games instead of six to win a set and not spit out your cereal – a tiebreak that would be introduced at three-all with no advantage at deuce.

What? No ten minute epic games and gasping for breath?

Other rules touted in the Next Gen included communication with the coach during the game, one-minute warm-ups instead of four, and linesmen being replaced with a direct version of Hawk-Eye.

Tennis leaders don’t live on an island and the ATP and WTA have looked at how to create a different package. Cramming matches into a two-hour format is more appealing to the 25 to 40 market and to stations that don’t want to cater to unpredictable run times.

Given the fractured nature of the player welfare economy and the ongoing controversy with the breakaway Professional Tennis Players Association, the sport is also coming under pressure where it needs to improve its business game.

Ultimately, fans will only want to see something that sounds true. We want to create more meaningful moments over the course of a tennis match, said ATP Chief Officer Ross Hutchins.

The problem is that if you’re trying to create something, the natural ebb and flow can get lost in the pursuit of drama. Believe it or not, a mob can take a predictable ending rather than a superficial ending.

On to 2022 and a new breed of players and possibilities that the purists will not always like.

