2021 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, semi-finals: South Korea defeated Pakistan 6-5 in 11-goal thriller

The Asian hockey superpowers Pakistan and South Korea will meet on Tuesday in the first semifinal of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy for men at the Maulana Bhashani Nationa Stadium in Dhaka. Pakistan and India finished as joint defending champions in the 2018 edition of the ACT in Muscat, Oman. Watch highlights of PAK vs KOR here.

Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said: “We played well, but the two goals from penalties we got hurt us.

17:07 IST: Man of the match

Jang Jonghyun from Korea is the man of the match for his four goals.

17:05 IS: Korea win

Korea enter the final with a 6-5 victory. The credit should go to Jang Jonghyun for his four goals, but Korean goalkeeper Jaehyeon Kim deserves equal credit for Pakistan’s denial so often. Certainly the two heroes of the match.

16:55 IS: 4th Quarter – Pakistan 5-6 Korea

Back-to-back penalty corners for Korea and they take the lead again through Jang Jonghyun. He gets his fourth in the match.

4:51 PM IS: Q4 – Pakistan 5-5 Korea

Korea put the pressure back on Pakistan with two back-to-back goals, but Amzad Ali does a good job under the bar to let the ball in.

16:48 IS: Q4 – Pakistan 5-5 Korea

Golden chance for Pakistan to equalize from a penalty corner. And Mubashar Ali equalizes the score for Pakistan beating the Korean goalkeeper.

16:44 IS: Q4 – Pakistan 4-5 Korea

Jaehyeon Kim plays a game of his life. He again denies Abu Bakar Mahmood and Korea retains the lead.

4:38 PM IS: Q4 – Pakistan 4-5 Korea

Back-to-back penalty corners for Pakistan. And Pakistan is narrowing the margin. Mubashar Ali scores beating Jaehyeon Kim to his left.

16:34 IS: 3rd Quarter – Pakistan 3-5 Korea

A defensive drive by Pakistani Mubashar Ali and Junwoo Jeong had to win just under the crossbar from Amjad Ali.

4:30 PM IS: 3rd Quarter – Pakistan 3-4 Korea

Pakistan loses another chance. The Pakistani attacker goes for a pass instead of a direct hit and the Korean goalkeeper saves. Ahmad Nadeem yells at his teammate for not taking the direct hit.

16:28 IS: 3rd Quarter – Pakistan 3-4 Korea

Korea could have taken the lead, but a long pass doesn’t get a single touch from the attacker at the mouth of the goal.

16:27 PM IST: Indians arrive

Meanwhile, the Indian team has arrived at the venue and the entire squad is watching the game from the sidelines.

4:25 PM IS: 3rd Quarter – Pakistan 3-4 Korea

Penalty corner for Korea. Jang drags, but it goes yards wide from the Pakistani bar. Scores stay the same

16:16 IS: 3rd Quarter – Pakistan 3-4 Korea

Pakistan get their first penalty corner in the 3rd quarter. But it is again the Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon who makes a brilliant save. He is delighted.

16:05 IS: Q2 – Pakistan 3-4 Korea

This has been a brilliant match so far. Whenever Pakistan scores, Korea bounces back with a goal shortly after. The Koreans, who are a younger team, take the lead again just before halftime via Jihun Yang.

4 p.m. IS: Q2 – Pakistan 3-3 Korea

Pakistan looks more disciplined in the second quarter. They have had their chances and have dominated possession so far and Pakistan equalize. It’s 3-3.

15:52 IS: Q2 – Pakistan 2-3 Korea

What a match we have. Seconds after Korea took the lead, Pakistan scored the equalizing goal. But the goal was disqualified. Lead stays with Korea.

15:52 IS: Q2 – Pakistan 2-3 Korea

Back-to-back penalty corners for Korea. They fail to convert the first and score in the second. It’s Jang Jonghyun again. Hat trick for the Korean.

15:48 IS: 2nd Quarter – Pakistan 2-2 Korea

Pakistan equalized the score with Junaid Manzoor tapping in the second. Ghazanfar Ali with the pass just outside the D and Junaid had to tap in for the equalizer.

15:42 IS: Q2 – Pakistan 1-2 Korea

Korea started the second quarter well with KIM Sunghyun pushing in from the left but his shot on goal was deflected by a Pakistani defender.

3:37 PM EST: End of Q1

Pakistan started the game with a bang and took the lead within five minutes, but the Koreans made a brilliant comeback in the game. Pakistan is to blame as they conceded two strokes of penalty to the opposition to snatch the lead.

15:35 IS: Q1 – Pakistan 1-2 Korea

Three consecutive penalty corners for Pakistan, but they squandered them all. Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon saved two and he punches the air. An eventful first quarter in this game.

15:28 IS: Q1 – Pakistan 1-2 Korea

Second penalty stroke for Korea. Amhad Shakil Butt Pushes a Korean Player on the Counter in the D. Jang puts Korea in charge.

3:26 PM IS: First Quarter – Pakistan 1-1 Korea

Korea equalizes with Jang Jonghyun who scores from a penalty pass past Pakistani goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas.

15:23 IS: First Quarter – Pakistan 1-0 Korea

Korea’s first penalty corner. The ball hits Mubashar Ali and Korea gets a penalty stroke. Pakistani rating and they lose it.

3:14 PM IS: First Quarter – Pakistan 1-0 Korea

Pakistani captain Umar Bhutta hammers past Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon to take the lead. Umar takes the ball from midfield and rushes into the D before making a powerful corner attack that leaves the Korean keeper with nothing to do.

15:10 IS: Toss

Korea wins the toss and they start with the pushback.

15:05 IS: National Anthems

Players enter the field. It is the time of the national anthems. Korea goes first and then Pakistan.

14:58 IS: Big match

This will be a big match for Pakistan’s newly appointed head coach, Siegfried Aikman, who is aiming for his second Asian title. He was the national coach of Japan when they won gold at the Asian Games in 2018. Meanwhile, his former team Japan will face defending champions India in the second semifinal later in the day.

14:55 IS: Hello

Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy between Pakistan and Korea.

In Dhaka, Pakistan finished third in the standings this year and South Korea was number 2 in the group of five teams. The winners of PAK vs KOR will face the winners of India vs Japan in the final on Wednesday.

There is not much to choose between Pakistan and Korea. Their round-robin league game ended in a 3-3 draw and both teams have won each. While Pakistan defeated host country Bangladesh 6-2, South Korea’s lone win also came over BAN. The Koreans won 3-2.

On the world stage and the Olympics, both Pakistan and Korea have lost their stranglehold. Former world and Olympic champions Pakistan did not even qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Neither does Korea. Asia was represented by India, Japan and China, while Australia and New Zealand also reached Tokyo 2020.

In Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021, Korean Jonghyun Jang (4 goals) and Pakistani Arshad Hossain (3) are among the top scorers. Indian Harmanpreet Singh tops the list with six goals.