SA tennis guru gets new coaching appearance on ATP Tour





Belgian duo Sander Gille, front, and Joran Vliegen. (Picture Credit: ATP Tour/Tennis SA)

Renowned South African tennis coach Jeff Coetzee has signed a new coaching deal with up and coming Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Flying. The Belgians, who are ranked 13th in the world as a doubles team, approached Coetzee after recently ending his long-standing partnership with Colombian Grand Slam champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. Gille, 30, and Vliegen, 28, are individually 24 and 32 respectively on the ATP Tour doubles ranking. Together they won five ATP titles and reached the semifinals of this year’s ATP Masters Series events in Madrid and Toronto. Coetzee, who signed a one-year contract with the option to renew three more times (2023-2025), said he was looking forward to the new challenge. “I have followed the Belgians with interest over the years. As a team they have made some impressive strides in the world rankings and won some big matches against much higher-ranked teams that are raking in important titles on the tour,” he said in a thesis. “Joran is left handed which is a huge plus in the combination and to me he is a diamond in the rough ready to be polished and shine. Sander is right handed and has such a loose arm which gives the team the perfect mix to good to break.” in the top 10 in the world.” Both Gille and Vliegen turned pro after attending college in the United States, where they had great success playing for the NCAA. “The exciting thing for me is that I like challenges and there is no substitute for hard work with these two guys. They are very eager to learn, and they believe in me by their side and have set goals with me as a coach to break in world’s top 10 and go deep into the majors and win some Grand Slams,” Coetzee continued. READ | Jeff Coetzee steps down as Tennis SA’s director of tennis The year 2021 was a tough one for the Belgian pair with both having injuries all year round. “One thing I want is to help the boys stay healthy and change their diets,” Coetzee added. Coetzee will join his new team on December 27, ahead of the opening tournaments of the 2022 season in Australia. They are scheduled to play two ATP 250 events in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Coetzee enjoyed notable success with Cabal and Farah, whom he began coaching in December 2013. Led by Coetzee, the Colombian duo won 20 titles, including two Grand Slams victories in 2019 – at Wimbledon and the US Open. They also became the number 1 double pair in the world in July 2019.

