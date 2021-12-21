A Guide To Training For Cricket – Part 2 – Articles And Advice

3 non-negotiable fitness areas for any cricketer to focus on

Whatever your role on the team, age, fitness level or available facilities, these 3 areas should be a mainstay in your fitness routine. They ensure that you can move more efficiently and safely. Getting these 3 areas right will go a long way in protecting common injuries, such as your lower back and shoulders. So let’s get into it.

core strength

The core is the only part of the body involved in any human movement, even if you just sit down. It gives structure and strength or if it is underactive, as you will see in people with bad posture, little structure. Simply breathing engages your core. However, it is often associated with a 6 pack, but in this case we are talking about the torso of your body including your obliques.

The purpose of the core is to resist movement in the following 3 things most of the time: anti-extension, anti-rotation and anti-lateral flexion. By resisting motion, it reduces the leakage of energy from the kinetic chain and very simply put, motion = energy.

The core acts as a bridge between the lower and upper body. We get power from the ground and it goes up through our kinetic chain in our hands holding the bat or ball. If the core isn’t doing its job, much of that energy generated by the lower body won’t reach the bat or ball.

Not only will we lose energy resulting in a decrease in performance output, but our upper body will compensate by trying to find this energy from elsewhere. This is when the spine moves more than it needs to, to produce a movement it shouldn’t, such as bending sideways or falling over while bowling. Repeating this thousands of times over a season will result in injuries, all because the core wasn’t doing its job!

Scapular stability

Cricket is a sport with a lot of overhand action of throwing and bowling. This leads to people often experiencing shoulder pain. So they go to a gym and attack the symptom with front and lateral raises to try to build big deltoids. Then for some reason they still get shoulder pain even though the shoulder muscle is stronger.

The shoulder isn’t the problem, it’s just not supported the way it should. The pectorals, biceps, and triceps all play a role in supporting the glenohumeral (shoulder) joint, but none play as crucial a role as the muscles surrounding the scapula. These muscles include the 4 rotator cuff muscles, trapezius, rhomboids, and serratus anterior. In my opinion there is no point in picking one at a time, but instead getting them all working to produce a move.

Any pull in a gym will get the activation you want, as well as different YTW variations. As a rule, you should use a 3:1 ratio for upper body pull and push. What you normally see is the opposite with more pushing than pulling resulting in a weaker rear chain.

You want the shoulder blade to move comfortably up and around the rib cage when you raise your arm overhead. If the previously mentioned muscles are strong, the scapula will be stable and happy to move as it should. This gives the shoulder the support it needs, meaning that even if you don’t have large deltoids, you can throw and bowl pain free!

hip mobility

In modern society, it is often difficult not to spend much of the day sitting with hunched hips and short hip flexors. This means that when you stand up, those hip flexors are tight and the pelvis is tilted forward into anterior pelvic tilt. This lengthens the hamstrings, causing them to feel tight, and to achieve hip extension, the lower back overextends, resulting in pain or tightness.

This sitting should be compensated by extending the hip flexors and bringing the pelvis into a neutral position where it is stacked under the rib cage. This puts you in an optimal position to bend, straighten and twist your hips without compensating and getting that movement off your lower back. This carries over to cricket in the same way as the nuclear force. Every move involves the hips, so we need them to move efficiently so other areas don’t have to make up for the work for them.

Hip mobility can be improved by a small and frequent approach. Stretching and stretching for ages gives you excessive and fake movements that cause your hips to rise and tighten up than before. But if you just mobilize your hips for 5 minutes, twice a day with some hip extension and rotation exercises, they will open up gradually.

Inference

The common thing about these 3 areas is that if you improve them, they will relieve pain and tightness in other places, such as the shoulder or lower back. It is vital not to address the symptoms of pain but to understand why you are feeling it. If something hurts, it’s probably because it’s doing more than it should and there’s an underactive region nearby.