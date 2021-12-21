bears vs. Vikings Final Score, Results: Chicago Frustrated With Foul, Penalties In ‘MNF’ Loss

The Monday Night Football showdown between NFC North rivals the Bears and Vikings was not a tough rivalry game by any means. The Vikings won 17-9.

The Bears’ biggest weakness was themselves, as they totaled nine penalties for 91 yards. The Bears offense also struggled, as they failed to convert any of their three fourth-down attempts. Two of those took place in the red zone, which could have helped the Bears score two touchdowns. The Bears scored one touchdown in the last second after Justin Fields threw a 19-yard pass to Jesper Horsted.

The Vikings were awarded seven penalties for a total of 54 yards. Eric Kendricks was ejected on one of these penalties after hitting Fields from helmet to helmet following a slide from the latter. Fields didn’t seem hurt by the goal and played right on.

Kirk Cousins ​​finished with 87 passing yards, the fewest yards he has thrown in a game in his career. Cousins ​​completed 12 of 24 attempts, throwing two touchdowns and throwing one interception. The Bears finished with 370 yards in total, while the Vikings only had 193 yards.

The Vikings go to 7-7 and move to seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture with the win. The Bears are now 4-10, and their playoff chances are over.

bears vs. Vikings score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 f bears 0 3 0 6 9 Vikings 7 3 7 0 17

bears vs. Vikings Live Updates, Highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

All times Eastern

End of fourth quarter: Vikings 17, Bears 9

23:21 TOUCHDOWN, BEARS. At the last second, Fields throws a 19-yard pass to Jesper Horsted for their only touchdown of the game. No extra point since the end of the match. Vikings 17, Bears 9.

11:18 pm The Bears decide not to go for fourth deficit.

11:14 pm The Vikings kick the ball back to the Bears with just under two minutes left of the game.

11:05 PM The Bears still can’t reach the end zone after Mooney and Byrd both fail to get passes from Fields in the red zone.

11:01 pm Fields runs 23 yards for a Bears first down. They are now on the 33m line of the Vikings.

10:57 PM The Vikings go three-and-a-half.

10:53 PM On the fourth goal, Mooney failed to catch the ball in the end zone inbounds. Bears coach Matt Nagy challenged the ruling, but the call was upheld. Vikings get the ball on their own 9-yard line.

10:44 pm Fields runs 7 meters to the Vikings’ 40-foot line, but Eric Kendricks knocks Fields from helmet to helmet and is penalized for needless roughness. Kendricks is kicked out of the game.

10:43 PM Cole Kmet catches a 23-yard pass for the Bears’ biggest game of the night. They are now on the 36 meter long line of the Vikings.

22:41 James Lynch is flagged for needless roughness after firing Fields after the game. The bears go up 14 meters.

10:35 pm Hicks records the bears’ fourth sack of the night and the Vikings lose 5 yards.

22:31 FUMBLE. At the Vikings’ point, Bears drops Damiere Byrd’s catch and it is recovered by Kris Boyd on the Bears’ 37-yard line.

End of third quarter: Vikings 17, Bears 3

10:23 PM Fields is fired in fourth place and the Bears lose the ball on the 25-yard line to the Vikings.

10:21 pm The Vikings go three-and-a-half. The Vikings punt is blocked by Damien Williams and lands on the Vikings’ 30-yard line.

10:15 pm The Bears go three-and-out after failing to make up for the lost distance.

10:11 PM Jenkins was penalized for unnecessary roughness after a brief battle with the Vikings defense after they pushed Fields out of the lane. The Bears got 12 yards added to their drive.

10:06 PM TOUCHDOWN, VIKINGS. Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a 7-yard pass from Cousins ​​for a touchdown. This is the Vikings rookie’s first touchdown in the NFL career. Vikings 17, Bears 3.

10:03 PM The Bears earn another penalty after Tashaun Gipson was flagged for needless roughness. This results in an automatic first-down and a 15-yard gain for the Vikings.

22:00 o’clock Kene Nwangwu runs 19 yards for the longest Vikings game of the game.

9:59 PM The Vikings automatically get a first-down after Teez Tabor was penalized for a low block. The Vikings were also allowed 15 yards up to their own 35-yard line.

9:52 p.m. Wonnum fires Fields for the second time tonight, this time for a 14-yard loss.

9:51 pm Montgomery opens the second half with an 11-yard carry and a Bears first down.

End of second quarter: Vikings 10, Bears 3

9:32 p.m. Santos’ 49-yard field goal attempt was blocked by the Vikings defense.

21:29 INTERCEPT, BEARS. Bush intercepts cousins ​​at the Bears’ 35-yard line, and he runs 26 yards to the Vikings’ 39-yard line. This was Bears’ first interception in their last four games.

21:24 FIELD GOAL, BEARS. Cairo Santos puts the Bears on the board after an attempted field goal from 34 yards. Vikings 10, Bears 3.

9:21 pm Fields is fired by DJ Wonnum for a loss of 14 yards.

9:17 pm On fourth and 1, Fields threw a 12-yard full pass to Montgomery. The Bears are on the Vikings 12-yard line with two minutes remaining.

9:11 pm Montgomery runs 16 yards for a Bears first down to open their drive.

9:07 PM The Vikings get nothing done when they go three-and-out.

9:03 PM FUMBLE. Montgomery fumbles with the ball after Sheldon Richardson tackles it and wins the ball back at the Vikings’ 12-yard line. This is the second Bears fumble of the night.

8:59 PM Mooney grabs another first down after catching a 6-yard pass on the third down.

8:57 pm Darnell Mooney catches a 27-meter pass from Fields to open the Bears drive. They are already on the 41 meter long line of the Vikings.

8:54 PM FIELD GOAL, VIKINGS. Greg Joseph makes a 37-meter field goal for the Vikings. Vikings 10, Bears 0.

8:53 PM Robert Quinn fires Cousins ​​for a 7-yard loss. This is the second time Cousins ​​has been fired tonight.

End of first quarter: Vikings 7, Bears 0

8:45 pm Deon Bush on the Bears was flagged for needless roughness after hitting Tyler Conklin after dropping the ball. The Vikings got an automatic first-down and are now on the Bears’ 35-meter line.

8:43 pm Akiem Hicks fires Cousins ​​for a 7-yard loss. This was only the Vikings’ 19th looting this season, the lowest in the NFL.

8.40 p.m. FUMBLE. Cameron Dantzler knocked the ball out of Justin Fields’ hands to force a fumble, which was then recovered by Anthony Barr at the VIkings’ 47-yard line.

8:38 PM David Montgomery runs for 9 yards, then another 7 yards for the Bears’ first down of the game.

8:33 PM TOUCHDOWN, VIKINGS. Jefferson catches a 12-yard pass in the end zone for a touchdown. The Vikings are now on the board. Vikings 7, Bears 0.

8:30 in the evening Justin Jefferson catches an 18-yard pass for the Vikings first, the biggest game of the game to date.

8:23 PM On the Bears’ first play, Bitch Jenkins was flagged for offensive holding. This is Jenkins’ first NFL start. The game resulted in a no-play due to the penalty.

8:17 pm The Vikings get the ball first. KJ Osborn catches a 5-yard pass from Kirk Cousins ​​in third to complete the Vikings’ first down.

