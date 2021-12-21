Old Town-Orono will have to rely on its defense to win its 4th consecutive Class B North hockey title

The Old Town-Orono Black Bears don’t have the firepower they’ve had for years, but the defending three-time Class B North champions won’t let that stop them.

They are still a tough team as they always have been, said Presque Isle coach Carl Flynn after his teams’ 2-1 loss to the Black Bears on Saturday. They have two great goalkeepers and while other teams have defenders who are just as good as their top defenders, no one has the depth of defense they have.

The Black Bears conceded just three goals in their first two games, opening with a 4-2 win over Bangor’s John Bapst before beating Presque Isle. They are now at 77-17-3 over the past four seasons, including an 8-1 and a regional pod championship last season. Old Town-Orono defeated Hampden Academy 2-0 in the pod final.

Last year, three top scorers, linemates Tanner Evans, Zach Needham and Carter Walls all disappeared after graduating or transferring, meaning the Old Town-Orono hockey team will have to rely more heavily on its goalkeepers and defense if it wants another regional crown. to win .

Evans and Needham graduated and Walls passed to John Bapst. Colby Pawson, another striker who added extra scoring on the second line, transferred to Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Fourth-year Old Town-Orono coach Chris Thurlow, who considers himself a defensive coach, said the team has four senior defenders who all played as freshmen.

Those defenders are Connor McCannell, Tyler Kenney, Chase Campbell and Peyton Vose. Greatly improved Noah Thibodeau is another senior who had a breakthrough last year, according to Thurlow.

Sophomore Jackson Lizotte got a lot of valuable ice age a year ago during the COVID-19-induced pod campaign.

Kenney is suffering from a knee problem and missed the game at Presque Isle, but he is expected back soon, according to Thurlow.

Their keepers, Aidan Rand and Rowen Fremouw, are also seniors with a lot of experience.

Thurlow said he doesn’t have game-changing forwards or natural goalscorers like Evans and Needham, but he does have some talented, hard-working strikers who he expects to put the puck in the net like senior Adam Henderson, who has scored three of the teams. six goals so far.

Henderson centers the top line and is an excellent all round player. He is flanked in his line by junior Perry Collatos and senior Maddox Sapiel. Collatos is considered one of the best skaters out there and Sapiel is a tireless, energetic player who Thurlow says is good in all three zones.

The Davis brothers, senior Jacob and sophomore Dylan, are on a line centered by senior Blaine Murray. Murray has the same skills as Sapiel and the Davis brothers are both capable goalscorers with good stick skills.

Junior Ian Bouchard will see time on the top two lines and will also play on the third line with freshman Alex McCannell and senior Brandon Madden.

Connor McCannell, who has an excellent shot from the point and gets it off quickly, and Campbell are attacking defenders who will provide some point production.

Captains McCannell and Henderson said they expect to play a lot of close games, but believe their team defense will allow them to achieve victories.

Our goal is to get 40 shots per game and score three or four goals, McCannell said. We had to crush the net and score some dirty goals.

They are also good on special teams with three power play goals in six chances and a perfect 7 for 7 on the penalty kill.

We often work in special teams. In some games, you have more special teams than five-on-five, Thurlow said.

They know they have a target on their back, namely the 2018 three-time Northern champion and defending champion, but they are up for the challenge.

Thurlow said there is a lot of equality in B North and any number of teams could win it, with Hampden Academy and Messalonskee headliners on a list of contenders that also includes John Bapst, Presque Isle, Camden Hills, Brewer and Gardiner.

