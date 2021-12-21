New pickleball facility for Regina included in city budget

The City of Regina’s approved budget for 2022 includes funds for a pickleball facility.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. It is usually played on a badminton court with a paddle longer than a table tennis bat and a wiffle ball.

The City of Regina has committed $120,000 in this year’s budget to a new pickleball facility, which will be located in Douglas Park. The city is set to spend $1.5 million over five years for the facility.

Reg Lakness, the president of Pickleball Regina, said the organization started in 2017 and had about five to 10 members. Currently, Lakness says there are about 850 active members.

He said the group sees new members “basically on a daily basis.”

“Our programs have been discontinued because of where we play indoors, with Agribition in the facilities,” he said. “It will start up again in the first week of January and our members are waiting to get back to it.”

Lakness said the city has been in touch with him regarding plans for the new outdoor facility.

He said design of the facility will take place in 2022, with construction hopefully in 2023 and a grand opening in 2024.

“We have been in contact with the city as a board, we know that our members are looking forward to playing outside on some special courts,” he said.

He said there are currently two places in the city that have special outdoor pickleball courts, one of which is in Douglas Park.

“We hope to get maybe between eight and 12 jobs, we will talk to the city about the design.”