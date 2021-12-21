That golden girl glow! Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu shares fresh selfie

Emma Raducanu has been unveiled as British Airway’s new global brand ambassador – after the tennis sensation was signed on to represent high-end labels Dior and Tiffany & Co.

The tennis star, who lives in Kent, has made a rapid rise to the A-list celebrity following her US Open victory in September and has since been invited to be ambassadors for a range of luxury brands.

It was announced today that the teen will become the airline’s new ambassador as she shared photos posing in the cockpit of an airplane wearing a pilot hat on her Instagram page.

She wrote: ‘I am thrilled to be joining the British Airways family as a global brand ambassador!

“The airline is already part of a special time for me, flying me home from the US Open.

‘I’m looking forward to working with the iconic British brand on some exciting projects!

The announcement comes days after she was named BBC’s Sport’s Personality of the Year.

She shared a photo Instagram last night when she celebratedin her hotel room in Abu Dhabi, where she is currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, she writes: ‘I am honored to be among the other big nominees, let alone win.

‘Thank you to everyone who voted and supported this whole year!’

The photo shows the teen wearing a baby pink T-shirt as she poses next to her trophy as she relaxes in the sun.

After her fairytale year, Emma Raducanu replaced Princess Anne as the youngest woman to win the award in the show’s 67-year history on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old also became the first woman to receive the prestigious award since Anne’s daughter, Zara Phillips, in 2006, immediately receiving a congratulatory tweet from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Emma Raducanu’s VERY Impressive Sponsorship Deals Raducanu achieved celebrity status with her first Grand Slam win over Flushing Meadows, with brands lining up to offer her sponsorship deals and a myriad of magazines featuring her on the front cover. Since winning in September, the teen has announced deals with: Dior – In her new role, the teen represents Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s womenswear collections and the luxury brand’s skincare and makeup line Tiffany & Co. – Brand ambassador in deal would be worth 2 million Sports Direct – Face of 6 Million Christmas Campaign. Teenager was joined by the palpitations of the Euro-heart Jack Grealis and a slew of Britain’s top young sports stars in the ad. Evian – The teen becomes the new watermark ambassador alongside Dua Lipa, Maria Sharapova and Ella Chen

Because she is in isolation, this meant that her victory speech was delivered at nearly 1 a.m. in the United Arab Emirates via Zoom.

“Winning, it’s really great for me,” said Raducanu. ‘I’m really happy about this. I’ve always watched the sports personality of the year grow up, so I’m really honored to join the great winners from the past.

“I am also very happy for British tennis that we have been able to win this award again. Thank you so much to the voters and all the fans for all the support I’ve received over the past year. It’s been absolutely insane.’

Raducanu is the youngest SPOTY winner since another 19-year-old, Michael Owen, in 1998. She secured the most votes ahead of Olympic heroes Tom Daley and Adam Peaty, who came in second and third respectively.

Amazingly, when Lewis Hamilton won SPOTY 12 months ago, Raducanu was ranked 345th in the world and was still a sixth-year student at Newstead Wood School.

The Bromley teen was the overwhelming favorite for the price of just 1-50 with one bookmaker – after her overwhelming victory at the US Open in September.

The British teenager produced one of the sporting stories of the year as she navigated the qualifying rounds in New York and stormed all the way to the final, beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to claim her first Grand Slam title. won. , as well as 1.8 million in prize money.

The first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title did not drop a set during the tournament.

Raducanu achieved celebrity status with her first Grand Slam win over Flushing Meadows, with brands lining up to offer her sponsorship deals and a myriad of magazines featuring her on the front cover.

Days later, she was among the A-list elite at the New York Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion.

She stood for the occasion in a gorgeous midriff-bare, monochromatic Chanel outfit complete with pearls around her waist and Tiffany diamonds in her ears.

Invited in person by Vogue chief Dame Anna Wintour, she sat at the $500,000 Chanel table with its famous ambassadors, sparking speculation that she would join them as ambassador.

Meanwhile, the teen was revealed as the face of jewelry brand Tiffany and Co in a deal estimated to be worth more than 2 million.

And in October, she became the latest celebrity to be announced as an ambassador for the high-end fashion house Dior.

In the role, the teen represents Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s women’s collections and the luxury brand’s skincare and makeup line.

It is not known how much Emma will be paid for her role as Dior ambassador.

She has since struck deals with Evian and appeared as the face of Sports Direct’s 2021 Christmas campaign.

Days after winning her first Grand Slam, she found herself among the A-list elite at New York’s Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion.

The tennis star has been billed as a ‘sponsored dream’ and is on track to become the highest-earning female athlete of all time.

She was also reported to have laid the foundation for her potential earnings at age 17, by registering Harbor 6 Limited to manage her finances.

Raducanu would always miss last night’s show in Salford after opting to participate in a practice tournament in Abu Dhabi as she warms up for next month’s Australian Open.

But even a trophy presentation was ruled out when she caught Covid-19 last Monday and had to be in isolation for 10 days, meaning she had to pick up a replica herself.