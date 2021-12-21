David Lloyd leaves Sky Sports Cricket one month after ‘racism’ apologies to Azeem Rafiq

David Lloyd, the former England head coach, has left his Sky Sports commentary role after 22 years with the broadcaster. He said “the time is now right” to move on.

Lloyd’s announcement comes four weeks after he was accused by Azeem Rafiq of being a closet racist. Sky said last month they were investigating reports of him allegedly trying to “smear” Rafiq, but there is no suggestion from Lloyd that his departure is directly linked to the furore.

Instead, Lloyd, nicknamed “Bumble,” said he was leaving because “the comment box feels a bit emptier” following the departures of long-term colleagues in recent years.

Lloyd has been a popular feature in the England Test and One Day Match commentary field since 1999, and played a key role in the launch of Twenty20 cricket.

“With the passing of Bob Willis and after the decision to move forward by my good friends David Gower, Ian Botham and more recently Michael Holding, the comment field is feeling a little emptier,” he said. “And so I feel it’s time for me to do the same and move on to the next chapter. I now leave the Sky Box in tremendously capable hands under the guidance of my friends Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob key.”

Lloyd earned a close affinity with fans and often led the Edgbaston crowd in the singing of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline on T20 Finals Day. For those who follow, cherish that microphone. Inform and entertain so the next generation can fall in love with this beautiful game. I’m done with Sweet Caroline now, but in the words of Elton John, I’m still standing!”

Apologies to Rafiq

Last month, Lloyd apologized to Rafiq and the wider Asian community, stating his commitment to a more inclusive sport. Rafiq had told MPs during his testimony about his abuse in Yorkshire that Bumble was among those who had tried to defame him.

High profile media people reported other members of the media who supported me saying things like: The clubhouses are the lifeblood of a club and Asian players don’t go in there, Getting Subs from Asian players is like getting blood out of stone,” said Rafiq.

This guy doesn’t even know me, never spent time with me, he talks about my personal drinking, going out and socializing.

That was David Lloyd, huge, an English coach, commentator. I found it disturbing because Sky is supposedly doing this amazing job raising racism and within a week of speaking out I was sent that. And I thought, gosh, there are some racists in the closet and we have to do something about that.

Lloyd, 74, had previously told Telegraph Sports he had called Rafiq to apologize after the hearing, adding in a statement: I deeply regret my actions and I sincerely apologize to Azeem and the Asian cricket community for doing so, and for any insult that caused. I am strongly committed to making cricket a more inclusive sport.”

‘One of the greats of all time’

Sky Sports had previously said it “is committed to actively championing inclusion in cricket and in all sports and against all forms of discrimination”. However, in a statement on Tuesday, the broadcaster said: “‘David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd has been a star of the Sky Cricket commentary box for over two decades, with an extraordinary ability to inform and entertain in equal measure.

“Perhaps his best moment came during the Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge in 2015 – in which he cited Stuart Broad’s stellar performance with perfection.

“A year later he was the protagonist in an incredible T20 World Cup final, but handed the microphone to Ian Bishop when it became clear that the West Indies would win.

“He is much loved and respected by his fellow commentators and the production team, who cherish the time they spent with him. Thank you Bumble for your service.”