Georgian football staffer Josh Lee resigns amid university inquiry





Josh LeeGeorgia’s director of football operations since December 2014, has resigned. Lee was a key staff member under head coach Kirby Smart who had been with him for six seasons. The resignation comes amid an investigation by UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Lee did not respond to requests for comment from the Athens Banner-Herald Monday night. The Athletic Association can confirm that Josh Lee, Director of Football Operations, has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities,” UGA Athletics said in a statement late Monday night. “We have no further comment. In football, Lee was the person in the business of drafting non-conference schedules with more power than five conference opponents, including Ohio State, Florida State, and Oklahoma and Texas before joining the SEC. Lake:Dennis Felton still says basketball in Georgia should be ‘one of the great programs’ Lees annual salary was $208,000. He was also responsible for overseeing team-related activities, including travel and program budget. Lee was a licensed assistant on the Georgias staff for two years beginning in 2005 when Smart ran a back bus. Lee mainly worked with the wide receivers. He worked at UAB from 2006-11, including three seasons as director of football operations. He worked in Birmingham for three years in the technology industry before returning to UGA. Lee is a graduate of Valdosta State and worked with the quarterbacks at that school in 2003-04. Georgia will practice this week for the Orange Bowl on December 31 in Miami. The team will arrive on site on Sunday for the preparations for the competition week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onlineathens.com/story/sports/college/bulldogs-extra/2021/12/20/georgia-football-staffer-josh-lee-resigns-uga-bulldogs-kirby-smart-orange-bowl/8977058002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

