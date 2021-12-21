Rafael Nadal tests positive for the coronavirus





Rafael Nadal, the Spanish tennis star, announced that he tested positive for the corona virus in Spain on Monday after returning from a practice tournament in Abu Dhabi. A former No. 1 and one of the greatest players in long sports history, Nadal shares the men’s record with 20 Grand Slam singles titles. But missing most of the second half of the 2021 season due to a chronic left foot problem, he played just 29 games. His positive test casts doubt on whether he will return to the track next month for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022. I’ve had a few unpleasant moments, but I’m counting on getting better little by little, he said in a message on Twitter in Spanish on Monday. He added: Due to the situation, I have to keep my schedule completely flexible and will analyze my options depending on how my situation evolves.

Nadal said he had taken a PCR test after returning to Spain from Abu Dhabi and now being confined to his home in Manacor on the Spanish island of Mallorca. He said he informed everyone he had been in close contact with about his test result, including his wife, his sister, his father, his physical therapist and two of his coaches, Carlos Moy and Marc Lpez. according to El Pas, a Spanish newspaper. The list of close contacts also presumably included Nadal’s two opponents in the Abu Dhabi exhibition: Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov, who both defeated Nadal. Juan Carlos, the former King of Spain, attended Nadal’s match with Murray on Friday and met Nadal and Moy on Saturday, according to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo. Nadal is the last tennis player to have contracted the coronavirus. The best Novak Djokovic tested positive for it in 2020. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev did so earlier this year, as did Carlos Alcaraz, Nadal’s talented 18-year-old Spanish compatriot, who missed this year’s Davis Cup final in Madrid. month. Leading women who have tested positive include second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka; a former US Open champion, Bianca Andreescu; and Coco Gauff, the up-and-coming American 17-year-old who had not been vaccinated at the time of her positive test and had to withdraw from the Summer Olympics.

Unlike Djokovic, who has not disclosed his vaccination status, Nadal has been an advocate for vaccinations and said he would comply with the upcoming Australian Opens decision to require players to be vaccinated. If the people who really know about it say we should get vaccinated, who am I to create a different opinion? he said in Abu Dhabi last week. Nadal said Monday that during his visit to Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, where he has a tennis academy, he took a coronavirus test every two days. All the tests were negative, Nadal said. The last one was on Friday, and we got the results on Saturday. Nadal, number 6 after his shortened 2021 season, had to withdraw from Wimbledon, the Summer Olympics and the US Open this year because of Mller-Weiss disease, a congenital foot condition that first gave him problems when he was in his early 20s, but which he has long been able to save with custom insoles and therapy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/20/sports/rafael-nadal-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos