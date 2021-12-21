Sports
Metuchen NJ dads save the floor hockey season by building an outdoor track
METUCHEN If you build it, they will come.
That’s what more than a dozen dads and some kids did on Sunday to make sure 150 members of the Metuchen Floor Hockey League have an outdoor rink to use this winter so the kids don’t lose another season to COVID.
Armed with tools and wood, the volunteers created a 90-by-50-foot hockey rink on the basketball court in the town’s Myrtle-Charles Park.
“They’ve done a great job,” said Mike Vissichelli, who leads the competition that starts on January 8.
Mayor Jonathan Busch praised the “flash build” in a Facebook post Monday.
“It’s a really great thing,” said the mayor. “It gives kids another recreational opportunity. It would be too much for that league to lose two seasons in a row, especially for the kids who are so looking forward to playing.”
Helping Vissichelli were Billy and Will Seccombe, Russ Clancy, Mike Alvarez, Ed Anderson, Kaz Begonja, Blaise Accumano, Joe Rydarowski, Dan Gaughan, Dan Ralph, Ryan Greenbaum, Ryan Hale, Jose Gallegos, Tom Messina and Jeremy Goldenberg, according to the post from the mayor.
“Metuchen is really made up of the sum of our volunteers,” Busch said. “We wouldn’t be the community we are without these kinds of people. That’s what people recognize and make us different from some other places.”
READ:Crowd Welcomes Metuchen’s 2021 Winter Festival Parade
The estimated cost of $4,000 for the wood and construction supplies will be covered by competition costs.
Vissichelli said the league was started about 10 years ago by dads who wanted their kids outside during the cold winter months.
“It’s going pretty strong, Vissichelli said. It’s getting bigger and bigger every year.”
Previously, the competition had played in the Moss School gym, which houses the preschoolers of the district. Last season was lost to COVID and when planning for this year, the competition organizers wanted to ensure they could play a full season.
“So we decided to do it outside and get a bunch of volunteers together to build some boards, and the city was kind enough to let us use the basketball courts down there to build our hockey rink for the winter,” Vissichelli said.
He said the field will remain open to the public for basketball use during the floor hockey season.
“We built the rink so that the hoops are still accessible,” Vissichelli said.
Vissichelli initially said the plan was to build the rink on Saturday before rain would delay work until Sunday.
“Fifteen people came out and we were able to knock it out in a good day’s work,” said Vissichelli, who added it helpfully and researched online how to build the oval. “But I’ve never built anything like this. This was definitely the first time.”
Vissichelli, who grew up playing roller and ice hockey, now shares his passion for hockey with his sons, one in eighth grade and the other in sixth grade.
“We started this when they were younger, and they love it. Everyone in town, before I even started playing floor hockey, was always talking about how great it is. It’s such a fun time, the kids are enjoying themselves.” all of it and have fun and we got involved,” he said.
Email: [email protected]
Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com about crime, courts and other chaos. Subscribe today or activate your digital account to get unlimited access.
