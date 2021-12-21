Indiana State Retires Jerry Newsoms No. 41 and Amy Hiles No. 15

HIGH EARTH, Ind. Two iconic jerseys will be anchored forever in the rafters of Hulman Center in February. Jerry Newsom’s number 41 and Amy Hile’s number 15 will join Larry Bird (33), Duane Klueh (54), Carl Nicks (22) and Melanie Boeglin (22).

Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced the decision to retire the jersey on Tuesday. Newsom’s retirement ceremony will take place on February 19 when the Sycamores host SIU, while Hile’s jersey will officially retire on February 20 when the women host Valparaiso.

“Jerry Newsom and Amy Hile are two of the most recognizable names in Sycamore basketball history and I couldn’t be happier to have their jerseys retired,” said Clinkscales. “We have a strong tradition of excellence on the Indiana State basketball court and both Jerry and Amy illustrate that with the success they and their teams had at ISU. We will continue to highlight the past success of our student athletes as we working for a better future.”

Inducted into the Indiana State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, Newsom was one of Indiana State’s top basketball players before Larry Bird donned the Blue and White. Newsom, a former Indiana All-Star from Columbus, Indiana, held all ISU scoring records. during his time at ISU.

“I am so grateful to everyone in the state of Indiana for this honor, especially my former coaches Duane Klueh and Gordon Stauffer, as well as my teammates and all the ISU fans who supported us during my time at Terre Haute,” said Newsom. “It’s great to be seen in such a positive light so many years ago and to join so many great Sycamores who have retired their jerseys, especially Coach Klueh.”

During his three-year career, Newsom racked up a total of 2,147 points, which is still third in all-time in program history behind Bird (2,850) and John Sherman Williams (2,374). Newsom is still second in program history in rebounds with 963.

Three times, Newsom led Indiana State teams to the NCAA College Division Tournament, and in his senior year, led the Sycamores to the championship finals before losing to Kentucky Wesleyan. Newsom was named the “Most Valuable Player” in the 1968 NCAA tournament and was named an NCAA All-American – one of only ten All-Americans in program history. The attacker was also chosen to participate in the 1968 Olympic Trials.

Newsom was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997, while his 1967-68 team was also inducted into the Indiana State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Hile made her claim as one of the best women’s basketball players in Indiana state history during her 1983-87 career. During her four-year career, Hile set the ISU scoring record at 1,944 points, which still stands. Her 916 career rebound score ranks second in program history.

“I am truly honored and humbled that my song has been retired and that I am part of such an amazing tradition in Indiana State. I never intended to break records and win awards. I just played out of love for the game and the school,” Hil said. “I feel privileged to have played in an era that laid the foundation for the future of women’s basketball. I cherish my memories and time spent at ISU, and if it weren’t for my former teammates and coaches, this honor would not have been possible.”

Hile recorded four 30-point appearances during her career, ranking second in program history and also third in scoring one game with an output of 37 points against Xavier in 1986.

Hile made an immediate impression when she won the 1983-84 Gateway Conference Rookie of the Year. She continued her outstanding game throughout the rest of her career as she was a four-time Gateway All-Conference recipient. Hile was also a standout in the class as she earned GTE Academic All-American honors in 1986-87.

