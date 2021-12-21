David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd leaves Sky Sports cricket commentary team after 22 years

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd leaves Sky Sports commentary team after 22 years.

The former England player, referee, coach and sports post columnist, 74, has been a popular part of Sky’s coverage of all formats of the game for over two decades.

Lloyd became a fixture in the Sky commentary box for England Test and one-day matches in 1999, but became hugely popular with the launch of Twenty20 cricket.

He would lead the Edgbaston crowd as they sing the Neil Diamond classic Dear Carolineon T20 Finals Day and would let viewers down when interacting with audience members via radio earphones.

Highlights of Lloyd’s time behind the Sky mic included calling Stuart Broad’s sensational 8 wickets for 15 in the 2015 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.

He also commentated on Carlos Brathwaite’s four straight sixes on Ben Stokes’ bowling when England lost to the West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

In a statement, Lloyd said: “After 22 wonderful years at Sky Cricket, I’ve decided it’s time to pass the mic.

“It has been a huge privilege to try and bring the sport I love to people across the country.

“There are so many great memories, so many great games and incredible achievements.

Lloyd shares a joke with fellow Lancastrian James Anderson in Sri Lanka in 2018

On the air with Ian Ward and Nasser Hussain ahead of the 2015 New Zealand test

“I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world sharing Ash’s highs and lows, World Cup victories and losses, exploits and heartbreak with all of you.

“Sharing a commentary box in Australia in 2013 with my broadcaster’s hero Bill Lawry was a real highlight.

“It was a pleasure to work with the likes of Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Shane Warne, Shaun Pollock and Ian Smith.

“With the passing of Bob Willis and the decision to move forward by my good friends David Gower, Ian Botham and, more recently, Michael Holding, the comment field is feeling a little emptier.

Lloyd admitted the comment field felt ‘army’ after Bob Willis’ death (left) and David Gower’s departure from Sky (right)

Michael Holding (left) and Sir Ian Botham (right) had also left the Sky Sports team

“And so I feel it’s time for me to do the same and move on to the next chapter.

“I now leave the Sky Box in extremely capable hands led by my friends Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key.

“For those who follow, cherish that microphone. Inform and entertain so the next generation can fall in love with this beautiful game.

“I’m done with Sweet Caroline now, but in the words of Elton John: ‘I’m still standing!'”

A Sky Sports statement read: ‘David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd has been a Sky Cricket commentary star for over two decades, with an extraordinary ability to inform and entertain in equal measure.

Bumble was also instrumental in helping Sky launch Twenty20, bringing cricket to new audiences in 2003 – a format that changed the sport forever.

Lloyd pictured in 1999 joining Sky Sports’ commentary team for matches in England

Perhaps his best moment came during the Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge in 2015 – in which he cited Stuart Broad’s stellar performance with perfection.

“A year later he commented during an incredible T20 World Cup final, but gave the microphone to Ian Bishop when it became clear that the West Indies would win.

He is much loved and respected by his fellow commentators and the production team, who cherish the time they spent with him. Thank you Bumble for your service.’

Bumble speaks with fellow Sky pundit Michael Atherton ahead of 2018 Galle test match

Lloyd apologized to former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq last month after he was accused of racist remarks.

Rafiq said Lloyd tried to verbally abuse him in an effort to quell accusations of racism at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Rafiq said: ‘Personally this man doesn’t even know me, never spent time with me, he talks about my personal drinking, going out and socializing.

“That was David Lloyd, he’s an English coach, commentator, and I found it disturbing because Sky is supposedly doing this great job raising racism and within a week of speaking out I was sent that. And I thought, “Gosh, there are some racists in the closet and we need to do something about that.”

Sky has launched an investigation into the comments attributed to Lloyd made by Rafiq during his DCMS hearing in Westminster.