Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds & More
Washington enters Week 15 with a 6-7 record after losing at home to the Dallas Cowboys last week. This ended a 4 win streak that put them back into the playoff chase. They still have 4 games to go against divisional opponents and are currently looking forward to the play-offs. If they win tonight they will be placed 7th again, but there are a lot of teams fighting for that last spot in the NFC.
Today’s games against the Philadelphia Eagles have been postponed. The subsequent reactions have resulted in temporary flooding in the Schuylkill River, Delco and surrounding areas. Washington has 16 players and 7 coaching staff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and has until 4 p.m. today to clear anyone who meets the NFL’s updated testing policy from returning to play/coaching. The Eagles have also had a number of players put on reserve.
Washington soccer team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Violation (8)
QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
OT: Cornelius Lucas
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS)
Defense (8)
DT: Tim Settle
DE: William Bradley King (PS)
CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List (10)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
THE Montez Sweatshirt
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
L.B. Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
Washington soccer team coaches on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
DL Coach Sam Mills
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Viselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia
Injury Report:
Match up: Washington football team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
Venue: Lincoln financial field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Date Time: December 21, 2021, 7:00 PM ET
TV: FOX
Kevin Kugler (play by play)
Mark Sanchez (analyst)
Laura Okmin (sideline)
(through 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (presenter)
Bram Weinstein (play by play)
De Angelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831
Philadelphia: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825
DraftKings stranges: Eagles -6 1/2, 42 1/2 E/U
Forecast: Philadelphia 23 – Washington 17
Enemy blog: Bleeding Green Nation
Tickets available through Stubhub
Week 1: Sunday, September 12, 1:00 PM (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers
Lose 20-16
Week 2: Thursday, September 16, 8:20 PM (NFLN) vs New York Giants
Win 30-29
Week 3: Sunday, September 26, 1:00 PM (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills
Loss 43-21
Week 4: Sunday, October 3, 1:00 PM (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons
win 34-30
Week 5: Sunday, October 10, 1:00 PM (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints
Lose 33-22
Week 6: Sunday, October 17, 1:00 PM (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs
Loss 31-13
Week 7: Sunday, October 24 1:00 PM (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers
Lose 24-10
Week 8: Sunday, October 31 4:25 PM (FOX) @ Denver Broncos
Loss 17-10
Week 9: DAY
Week 10: Sunday, November 14, 1:00 PM (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
win 29-19
Week 11: Sunday, November 21, 1:00 PM (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers
Win 27-21
Week 12: Monday, November 29, 8:15 PM (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks
Win 17-15
Week 13: Sunday, December 5, 4:05 PM (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders
Win 17-15
Week 14: Sunday, December 12, 1:00 PM (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Loss 27-20
Week 15: Sunday, December 19, 1:00 PM (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: Sunday, December 26 8:20 p.m. (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: Sunday, January 2, 1:00 PM (FOX) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: Sunday, January 9, 1:00 PM (FOX) @ New York Giants
