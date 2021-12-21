Connect with us

Tennis all stars for girls

Senioritis is a condition that Cuomo did not suffer from this fall. In her fifth and final varsity season, the senior luminary completed her varsity career the same way it began by winning a Section II singles title.

Cuomo defeated Guilderland junior Katrina Setchenkov 6-3, 6-0 at Sportime to win her fourth championship in as many attempts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no section or state tournaments were held in 2020. She won four of the five matches to take fifth place at the state tournament in Latham.

“It was fun going to the states this year, and the section win definitely felt good too,” said Cuomo. “It was good to win.”

Cuomo, who was injured in her junior campaign, went undefeated while playing for the Suburban Council and started the 2019 title rematch against Setchenkov. Although she swept the second set, Cuomo had to win multiple lengthy rallies in each set to be victorious.

“Last year I didn’t have a tournament, I definitely wanted to win it this year,” said Cuomo. “I wanted to prove to myself and others that I deserved the titles I got when I was younger.”

Cuomo previously won Section II titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The senior, who has committed to playing her college tennis atBinghamton University, where she will study industrial engineering, never imagined that when she won her first section title as an eighth-grader, she would win every title she entered after that.

“I certainly don’t think in eighth grade I thought I would win all four (section titles available to win). I was so happy to win it in eighth grade,” Cuomo said. “Looking back on it, I’m really proud of myself for playing in all of them and pushing myself to the end to win sections. I’m absolutely proud to win all four. It wasn’t just once. I have to after that going back the (first) title I won.”

As her career has progressed, Cuomo believes her mind has enhanced her physical abilities. She lost only four games during the regular season (all in one game against Eujeong Choi of Niskayuna). Her desire to be the best has never waned.

“I think the most important thing was the mental aspect of tennis,” Cuomo said. “In eighth grade I was young and I just went into the game because I just wanted to give my best. The older I got, the more pressure there was, of course, because I was winning and wanted to keep winning. Being able to the pressure and backing up what I’d done before is something I’ve been able to handle over the years.”

first team

singles

Eujeong Choi, So., Niskayuna:After setting up a regular season superlative in the Suburban Council and placing the No. 2 seed for sectionals, Choi advanced to the semifinals, dropping the 6-3, 6-2 verdict against Katrina Setchenkov. The sophomore defeated Setchenkov in the regular season and fell to the junior during team sections.

Loren Cuomo, Senior, Mohonasen/Schenectady: Earned her fourth sectional title in as many chances with a straight-set triumph over Guilderland’s Katrina Setchenkov in the final. Completed the state tournament and continued her playing career at Binghamton University next year.

Katrina Setchenkov, Jr., Guilderland: Advance to her second Section II singles final as the No. 3 seed after winning the Suburban Council Tournament title as a sophomore in a season without sectionals. Setchenkov also captured a Section II doubles championship as an eighth-grader in 2018. She won two out of three games this season against Niskayuna’s Eujeong Choi.


doubles

Olivia Dartawan, 7th, and Jeevika Benki, 8th, Niskayuna: The precocious pair entered sectionals as No. 5 seed, only to fight their way to winning the championship against the third-placed freshman tandem of Zara Patterson and Anna Peles of Bethlehem. He captured two games at the state tournament before falling in the quarterfinals to the championship-winning duo of Darian Perfiliev and Ellie Ross (Port Washington).

May Le, Sr., and Faith Malo, Sr., Shaker:The Blue Bison’s top two regular-season singles players, Le and May, entered the sections as the top-seeded doubles team. The tandem advanced to the semifinals, falling in three sets to eventual champions Olivia Dartawan and Jeevika Benki of Niskayuna.

Zara Patterson, Father, and Anna Peles, Father, Bethlehem:Patterson and Peles defeated second-seeded duo Isabel Pecora and Madeline Siebeneck of Saratoga Springs 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the Section II Finals. The third-seeded tandem also won its first match at the state tournament.

Coach of the Year

Megan Yeats, Ichabod Crane:The Riders (16-1) won their third consecutive Colonial Council title and fourth consecutive Section II Class B Championship, racking up a 35-match winning streak over a three-year period before going 3-2 in regional play. of Section III champion Oneida.

second team

singles

Elise Brennan, Sr., Ichabod Crane

Isabella Kaldy, Fr., Ballston Spa

Kirsten Phang, So., Bethlehem

doubles

Meghana Bhupati, Sr., and Joanna Chen, Sr., Guilderland

Kate Lindley, Jr., and Karina Morey, Sr., Saratoga Springs

Isabel Pecora, Sr., and Madeline Siebeneck, Jr., Saratoga Springs

