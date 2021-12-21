How East Indian Traders Brought This Cricket To The Indian Coast 300 Years Ago Two Weeks Ago

December 1721: Three hundred years ago, exactly these two weeks, the first known cricket on Indian soil took place. The reference comes in a confused, albeit lively, History of the Indian Wars (1737), composed by an untrustworthy sailor, Clement Downing, looking for a new job with the British East India Company. Shipping details substantiate the details of his account.

Two country-built boats in the service of the Company, the Emilia sloop and the Hunter galley, had set out from Bombay on December 2 to protect the many smaller vessels carrying bales of Indian goods up the coast from the fabled trading port of Cambay.

Crossing the treacherous shores of the Gulf of Cambay to evade attacks by the Kanohji Angres Maratha navy and hostile Kathiawari navigators from Sultanpur and Beyt, the two boats missed the spring tide that would have led them over the bar to the rapid silting up. cambay. Instead, they turned to the Dhadhar River to lay down in the productive cotton growing and production of Jambusar Pargana.

After bringing the two ship captains, Hearing and Doggett, to Cambay, the ships’ crews, led by Lieutenants Stevens and Rathbone, set out for nearly a fortnight of cricket and other exercises. The Company directors in London, had they known, would have had an attack.

The seduction of Indian textiles

The British were literally all at sea on the west coast at the time, unwelcome in Surat, and clinging to a foothold in the noxious Bombay swamp. The major warring land forces were the Mughal satraps and the rising Marathas. Downing himself was glad to be helped by Rustum Ali Khan in Vadodara, just as other Britons are with the Marathas.

Among the European merchants, the Dutch were the dominant presence and on land Downing hitchhiked, discreetly dressed in local clothes, for a ride in their caravans or with the Armenians. Yet the British Company did enough business in silk and cotton across the country to revolt the London weavers and throw acid on women wearing the fashionable Indian calicos. Provoked by Daniel Defoe’s incendiary pamphlet, a law was passed in 1721 banning its wearing.

Who exactly played this cricket on the banks of the Dhadhar? We don’t know, and we can’t be sure, but we can infer a few things from it. On the Emilia there are three Europeans and 18 Indians. Less certain is the composition of the crew on the Hunter, bigger because it was a galley, but scorned by the company for being so small. It is estimated that there are about 10 Europeans on board, not necessarily Englishmen, and 50 Indians. Exceptionally, for this expedition, 12 marines from a newly arrived warship, the London, are seconded to the Hunter.

View of Cambay from the South, engraving by James Forbes, 1813.

When the detachment of perhaps half a dozen Europeans and 20 Indians had left for Cambay, we might guess that 20 Europeans and 50 Indians were left on the riverbank. On landing, in anticipation of attacks from the local assailant Mahi Kanta Kolis, they threw a defensive ring around their encampment. This was on pasture where the cotton and grain plantations started and there was fresh water.

It goes without saying that all those present had to participate in the exercises. These exercises were exercise, this was a military operation, all at the ready, although by the end of the fortnight the exercise seemed to have turned into recreation. But to say that everything has been practiced does not mean that everyone has played cricket.

It’s a pound for a penny that it was some Marines from the? London who introduced the cricket. This pastime of the working people in the countryside was just emerging from the shadows and was known only in the far south east of England. The London had sailed from Gravesend and that part of Kent was then known for the best cricketers of all.

It is possible that the boys from the London kept the game to himself, but extremely unlikely. Cricket loved putting together eccentric teams and for nearly two weeks leading up to Christmas they probably would have involved as many others as possible as they had to teach the game to everyone, be it European or Indian.

Go try it

To forget Lagaan: 1721 is not 1893. The British officers involved show respect for the Indians – on whom their lives and customs depend. Captain Herring told Downing that his predecessor, Captain Sedgewick, brought his own death by accidentally firing at Kolis at the mouth of the Dhadhar. While the nature of his request may cause some trepidation, Lieutenant Rathbone has asked permission to shoot a peacock (presumably for Christmas dinner).

Downing, even when he was involved in Rustum Ali Khan’s punitive attacks on the Kolis (for failing to pay lagaan or tax), praised them for their industry and egalitarianism. All sides recruited de Gogharis from all over the Gulf, so respected they were for their unyielding courage.

The real question may be whether the Indians would agree to cricket. Their serangs had a lot of say in what their crews did. After several other drills ashore for a week or more, Rathbone is said to have turned to his bosun and said, Come on, Bosie, take a club. Give it a chance.





A game of cricket played in the 18th century. Credit: Public domain

We do know that by then there was another factor at play. The defensive ring around the pasture was surprised to meet not robbers but curious onlookers. Initially a great procession came from Jambusar, armed Kolis on watch at the head, to find out what was happening at the river. Rather than attack, they were clearly intrigued by what they saw, as they came down a few more times. Since Downing selected cricket from the other drills, we can surmise that it was this rather than something else that brought them back.

What could have intrigued them? Well, the cricket resembled a martial art in that it threw something like a cannonball across the ground at a man with a curved wooden sword defending a target (two short sticks with a top twice as long). If this defender hit the ball, he would run, but without attacking the person who picked up the ball. Intriguing indeed: Phoney warfare with little physical contact or injury. No wonder the word spread and this real Bharat army returned to watch even more.

If so, was the defensive ring facing outward free to turn inward and stand in the field instead? While the guard would never have been abandoned in a hostile situation, there would have been a changing of the guard and so there is the possibility of a twist and turn.

Cricketalia in Kent

We know the cricket alias (as this mixture, common at fairgrounds and estates in 18th-century Kent, was once called) proved (relatively) disarming. While still armed, a foraging party was encouraged by the unexpectedly peaceful turn of events to search for provisions at a Koli settlement, probably Tankaria, at the end of the fortnight. De Patel agreed to allow Rathbone to trade as long as his party remained civilized. Among other things, they bought two oxen for 20 rupees each and two sheep for 2 rupees each, as well as a dozen chickens and some flour and butter.

At the end of the trade, the interpreter warned Rathbone that he didn’t like seeing several Kolis cut and swiped with their probably Bharuchi swords. Rathbone was unfazed. Perhaps he imagined that among those who had come to the cricket there were Kolis who already considered themselves batsmen?

John Drew, formerly a Chanchi Mehtas student at MSU, is author of IIndia and the Romantic Imagination (Oxford-India). He plays cricket for Clare Hall, Cambridge.