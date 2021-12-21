Sports
Why a previous defeat should stop Eagles from taking the decimated Washington Football Team for granted?
PHILADELPHIA With 16 players on the COVID-19/reserve list, it would be easy for most opponents to take the Washington Football Team lightly. But entering Tuesday’s delayed game at Lincoln Financial Field, the eagles cannot afford to take Washington for granted.
The Eagles have yet to win a division game under freshman head coach Nick Sirianni. Their 0-2 NFC East record is largely due to a terrible 13-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12.
The Giants were a cranked up group, missing playmakers on both sides of the ball, and the Eagles entered MetLife Stadium on a two-game winning streak. The Eagles should have won that game, but four offenses resulted in an embarrassing performance for the crew, despite a strong defense from the defense.
That game left a sour taste in the Eagles’ mouths. The loss also served as a reminder that the team must dominate the games against inferior and/or troubled opponents.
The Giants loss is one we would love to have back, said Dallas Goedert. I don’t know if it was a wake up call. We have to be better. We need to get better today, tomorrow and every day. If anything, it’s a game you look back on at the end of the season and wish things had turned out differently.
The Eagles, 6-7, are in the mix for one of the final two wildcard playoffs. They are currently behind the San Francisco 49ers (8-6), Minnesota Vikings (7-7), New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Washington (6-7) in the pecking order. With a win over Washington, the Eagles would push themselves into eighth spot, just outside the final wildcard slot.
That is why focus is paramount. The Eagles can’t play sloppy or lazy football against Washington.
They have to hold their own on the offensive line, let the ball run effectively and attack what the defense gives them in the passing game. On defense, they must pressure those who start at quarterback behind Washington’s makeshift offensive line and continue to do well against the ongoing game.
There is little room for error and the Eagles can’t take down their opponents like they did against the Giants.
I think [the Giants loss] burns enough to where it’s like we have to do our job against Washington this week and not let that happen again, said linebacker Alex Singleton.
Notable names such as quarterback Taylor Heinicke, cornerback Kendall Fuller, center Tyler Larson and right guard Brandon Scherff remain on Washington’s COVID-19/reserve list. Washington has also ruled out notable role players, JD McKissic (neck) and wideout Curtis Samuel (hamstring) back for the matchup.
Still, the Eagles know what cheating looks like, and even a second of indifference can turn a matchup on its head. While the Eagles view the Week 12 loss to the Giants as a loss that got away, they can’t afford to add a second defeat to that category in the middle of a very realistic path to the postseason.
If we were in that situation, to take our chances, [we need to] step on a team’s throat, Singleton said, and win that game.
